Without other pandemic precautions, hospital mask rules didn't stop COVID spread, study finds

In a world moving connected from nan COVID-19 pandemic, hospitals and aesculapian offices person been nan past bastions of mandatory masking. But caller investigation finds that successful communities wherever pandemic precautions person been mostly abandoned, disguise mandates successful healthcare settings do small to forestall coronavirus infections among patients.

The findings, presented connected Thursday astatine nan European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases successful Copenhagen, propose that hospitals, nursing homes and clinics could adopt “mask optional” policies without putting their patients astatine accrued risk.

The study’s findings travel almost a twelvemonth aft astir European governments decided to let nan microorganism dispersed unimpeded among their highly vaccinated populations. But pinch immoderate of nan past masking requirements now being dismantled successful nan United States, galore present proceed to statement nan contented of declaring an extremity to nan nationalist wellness emergency.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention proceed to recommend indoor masking for all successful communities wherever caller infections, hospitalizations and section infirmary capacity harvester to push COVID-19 into a “high” consequence level, and for group who whitethorn go severely sick pinch COVID-19 if they unrecorded successful communities wherever nan consequence level is “medium.” But for nan 96% of counties wherever nan consequence is deemed “low,” masks are neither recommended nor discouraged.

This week, California wellness officials lifted nan wide masking bid for healthcare settings passim nan authorities while allowing individual hospitals, doctor’s offices and different accommodation to group their ain requirements.

Los Angeles and San Francisco counties person lifted their masking orders for patients and visitors. But nether new section orders, doctors, nurses and different labor will beryllium required to deterioration masks while providing diligent attraction aliases moving successful diligent areas astatine hospitals, clinics, skilled nursing facilities, dialysis centers and nan like.

L.A. County rules besides require continued masking by janitors, information officers, secretaries and volunteers who activity successful patient-care areas, arsenic good arsenic by firefighters, emergency aesculapian technicians and constabulary officers who participate specified places.

The British authors of nan caller study appeared to mobility nan worth of specified wide masking policies, some successful nan absence of masking extracurricular of infirmary walls and successful ray of grounds that nan pandemic microorganism has become little apt to kill than it was 3 years ago.

“A low-tech, low-cost involution without well-established use was reasonable successful nan discourse of nan early pandemic,” wrote nan authors of nan caller study, referring to nan wide usage of face-coverings. “However, pinch a simplification successful nan severity of COVID-19 disease, successful later variants, nan risk-benefit equilibrium becomes much questionable.”

Dr. Aodhan Breathnach, an infectious illness expert pinch nan National Health Service Foundation Trust and 1 of nan study’s authors, said galore hospitals “have retained masking astatine important financial and biology costs and contempt nan important obstruction to communication.” He expressed dream that nan study’s findings “can thief pass a logical and proportionate disguise argumentation successful wellness services.”

In nan United Kingdom arsenic successful nan United States, continuing disguise mandates “became politicized,” Breathnach said. “Rather than group conscionable flocking to their governmental tribe, we said, ‘Let’s spot really overmuch they really work.’ The information were conscionable sitting there.”

Breathnach and his colleagues successful nan U.K.’s National Health Service group retired to trial whether changes successful masking policies for infirmary visitors and unit resulted successful changed infection rates among patients connected nan wards of St. George’s Hospital successful southwest London. They focused connected a 40-week play that began successful December 2021, erstwhile nan Omicron version had established itself arsenic nan ascendant coronavirus strain.

In nan first 26 weeks, masking was required of each infirmary visitors and healthcare workers. The researchers captured rates of infection among patients upon admittance and rates of hospital-acquired coronavirus infections during that time. In-hospital infection rates were overmuch little that those detected astatine admission, but nan 2 tracked up and down mostly successful tandem.

On June 2, 2022, masking became optional for healthcare workers and visitors successful astir wards of St. George’s. However, connected crab wards, successful dialysis suites and intensive attraction units, and astatine aesculapian admissions, nan disguise instruction stayed successful place. That allowed those areas of nan infirmary to service arsenic nan study’s power group.

For nan adjacent 14 weeks, researchers recovered that patients admitted to wards wherever masks were optional were nary much apt to go infected wrong nan infirmary than were patients successful units wherever masking remained mandatory.

For some sets of patients, nan narration betwixt infections astatine admittance and hospital-acquired infections followed nan patterns established successful nan first 26 weeks of nan study. That held up moreover successful July 2022, erstwhile London knowledgeable a immense Omicron surge: Infections among recently admitted patients roseate dramatically, and passim nan hospital, rates of in-hospital infection continued their customary shape of rising little dramatically.

Breathnach said nan stableness of nan group’s findings, moreover arsenic a surge swept done London, gave them assurance that cosmopolitan masking successful hospitals had go difficult to defend. Still, he said he understands why demands for continued masking would beryllium nan last fall-back for galore people.

“There’s a definite psychological facet to masking: it’s nan astir visible power measure, and you consciousness you person power complete it. And different nationalist wellness measures, for illustration societal distancing, are truthful overmuch harder to do,” he said. But erstwhile virtually each different strictures person gone by nan boards and only infirmary workers are wearing masks, their look coverings hardly make a difference.

“They person a marginal expertise to protect against a illness that’s progressively little severe,” Breathnach said.

At nan Copenhagen gathering of microbiologists, experts continued to statement really overmuch little terrible COVID-19 has become. Another study presented Thursday assessed nan virus’s powerfulness successful nan discourse of different wide respiratory disease, influenza.

While nan Omicron version appears to person rendered nan coronavirus little virulent, research from Israel affirms that it remains deadlier than flu.

Scientists compared nan characteristics and outcomes of 167 Israeli infirmary patients admitted pinch COVID-19 betwixt December 2021 and January 2022 to those of 221 admitted pinch a flu infection during nan aforesaid period.

The COVID-19 patients, half of whom were older than 71, were much apt to require oxygen support, to beryllium put connected a ventilator and to dice than were nan somewhat younger patients pinch influenza. Of nan 167 patients hospitalized for COVID-19, 26% died wrong 30 days of admission. By contrast, 9% of nan 221 flu patients died successful that timespan.

That jibes pinch a study published Thursday successful JAMA Network Open, which recovered that among group 65 and complete treated successful U.S. Veterans Affairs hospitals, nan decease complaint for patients pinch COVID-19 (6%) was astir doubly arsenic precocious arsenic for patients pinch nan flu (3.75%).

The Israeli investigation underscored that COVID-19 is progressively a illness that exacts its top toll connected older, sicker patients. Most patients hospitalized pinch flu had asthma, whereas those hospitalized for COVID-19 much often had glucosuria and precocious humor pressure, and needed much assistance pinch regular activities.

Both studies were adjacent reviewed by a sheet of nan European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases, and person been submitted to aesculapian journals for publication.