Woman convicted following racist rant against Colombia's first Black vice president

BOGOTÁ, Colombia — A 62-year-old female was convicted of favoritism and harassment connected Monday for making racist comments astir Colombia’s first Black vice president during an antigovernment protestation past year.

Luz Fabiola Rubiano pleaded blameworthy to nan charges and will beryllium sentenced by nan judge connected May 30. In Colombia, acts of favoritism are punishable pinch up to 3 years successful prison, though judges tin switch situation clip pinch parole aliases location arrest.

The mini business proprietor from Bogotá went viral successful September aft she railed against Vice President Francia Márquez connected a video published by a section news site. Rubiano was protesting successful beforehand of Colombia’s legislature and responded to a mobility from a journalist by hurling insults against Márquez and Afro Colombians.

“Apes are now governing us,” Rubiano said successful nan video, which is still disposable connected Twitter, but was censored by different platforms. “Francia Márquez is an ape … what acquisition tin Black group have, they steal, onslaught and kill.”

Prosecutors launched an investigation aft Márquez’s lawyers revenge a complaint.

During a hearing, they accused Rubiano of inciting hate, and damaging nan estimation of Márquez and Colombia’s Afro Colombian population, while compromising their correct to not beryllium discriminated against.

Márquez became Colombia’s first Black vice president past twelvemonth aft helping leftist Gustavo Petro triumph nan statesmanlike election. She has often spoken retired astir racism successful Colombia, which she says is portion of nan bequest of colonialism and slavery.