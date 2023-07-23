Woman found dead after grizzly bear encounter near Yellowstone National Park

WEST YELLOWSTONE, Montana — A female was recovered dormant successful Montana connected Saturday aft coming into interaction pinch a grizzly carnivore connected a way westbound of Yellowstone National Park.

The Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks said successful a connection connected Sunday that nan female was recovered deceased connected a way adjacent West Yellowstone, a Montana municipality nestled successful nan Custer Gallatin National Forest conscionable westbound of Yellowstone National Park.

They said nan female was recovered deceased “following an evident carnivore encounter” based connected what investigators wished were grizzly carnivore tracks astatine nan scene. The section said nan investigation into nan grizzly onslaught was ongoing.

Rangers issued an emergency closure of nan area wherever nan female was found, which is celebrated pinch hikers.

Though nan department’s connection said nan decease appeared to person followed nan woman’s relationship pinch nan bear, it did not corroborate her origin of death.

The onslaught comes amid a emergence successful Montana’s grizzly carnivore organization and an summation successful sightings.

The section put retired a news merchandise past week informing visitors that unit had confirmed grizzly carnivore sightings passim nan state, “particularly successful areas betwixt nan Northern Continental Divide and nan Great Yellowstone ecosystems.”

They implored those camping and visiting parks to transportation carnivore spray, shop their nutrient while extracurricular and thin to their garbage.