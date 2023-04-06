Woman grabs a possum causing chaos on the dance floor of Texas hall and drags it out of building

By Ruth Bashinsky For Dailymail.Com

The video that was posted connected Facebook shows nan denim-short wearing cowgirl named Jessica White, besides known 'now' arsenic nan 'Possum Queen,' walking done nan creation level - for illustration a champ - pinch nan possum hanging upside down from its tail.

White, a patron, first spotted nan mislaid possum wandering successful done 1 of nan doors adjacent nan parking lot. After she snagged nan pesky creature- that looks unhappy and confused- footage shows her strutting done nan creation floor.

'That's a f*****g possum,' said 1 beer-drinking man. Another quipped: 'Holy Moly!'

One personification asked, 'Can I return a image of you pinch it?' She stopped smiled and said, 'Hurry... he's benignant of heavy.'

The possum looks frightened and confused arsenic it hung upside down by its tail

The fearless Southern Belle was acalle a 'bad a**' by galore admirers

The East Texas state creation hallway typically turns nan lights connected and lets customers person 1 past creation earlier closing clip astatine midnight

The possum, besides called Phalangeriformes, are nocturnal animals, and personnel of nan arboreal marsupial species. They are known for navigating gangly trees, and sometimes task into quality areas.

A female is overhead yelling out, 'You're bad a**!!!'

The East Texas state creation hall typically turns nan lights connected and lets customers person 1 past creation earlier closing clip astatine midnight.

'She approached it and noticed that it was very calm but wanted to make judge she didn't put it successful harms measurement aliases astir a ton of people,' Jonathan Aviles, societal media head astatine Banita Creek Hall told nan Chron.

'She grabbed it and went and recovered nan proprietor of nan barroom to inquire what a bully spot would beryllium to relocate it.'

Aviles said nan animal was astir apt lured wrong by nan smell of nan outdoor hotdog cart.

The possum was taken safely to nan bar's extracurricular patio wherever location is writer and a region distant from distant from group and cars, he said.

He added: 'The full point lasted astir 3 minutes because she took matters into her ain hands.'

The hallway posted nan happening connected their Facebook that has since gone viral garnering much than 10 cardinal views and complete 75,000 likes.

The caption reads: 'Not each heroes deterioration capes sometimes they're a confederate belle who evidently aren't acrophobic of thing needless to opportunity your adjacent rounds are connected us.'

White is stepping towards nan doorway of nan hallway to free nan small guy

Many patrons were amused and stunned by nan possum's unexpected visit

'We can't blasted our LITTLE critter friends for wanting to person a small nosy astatine closing clip too.'

Many group admired nan cowgirl's bravery.

'Apparently she was nan only man location that night,' said 1 person.

Another added, 'She's astir apt utilized to it...no metropolis woman tin do this.'