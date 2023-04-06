Women's group slams ambush of ex-Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines at San Francisco State: 'Absolutely ludicrous'

A women’s right’s defense group has condemned an incident astatine San Francisco State University Thursday nighttime involving erstwhile University of Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines, calling it "absolutely ludicrous."

The Independent Women’s Forum (IWF) released a connection early Friday greeting aft Gaines, a 12-time All-American swimmer and spokesperson for nan organization, posted a video to Twitter claiming she was "ambushed and physically hit doubly by a man" aft delivering reside astatine a Turning Point USA and Leadership Institute arena that took spot connected San Francisco State’s campus.

University of Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines reacts aft finishing tied for 5th successful nan 200 Freestyle finals astatine nan NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships connected March 18, 2022 astatine nan McAuley Aquatic Center successful Atlanta. (Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"We powerfully condemn nan unit perpetrated against [IWF] spokeswoman Riley Gaines on SFSU campus. Riley was violently accosted, ambushed, and physically assaulted during a reside connected activity favoritism women look successful their ain single-sex sports category," nan group wrote connected Twitter.

SUPREME COURT ALLOWS 12-YEAR-OLD TRANSGENDER GIRL TO RUN GIRLS' TRACK IN WEST VIRGINIA

"Riley is courageous successful speaking up for truth, subject and communal sense. She has knowledgeable firsthand nan injustice female athletes look crossed America successful their ain sport."

Gaines posted a video to societal media showing her being escorted by constabulary aft protesters seemingly surrounded her and followed her done a building's hallways while shouting astatine her.

Former University of Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines speaks during a rally connected Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, extracurricular nan NCAA Convention successful San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)

"The effort to silence, frighten & harm women for opinionated up for women's authorities is perfectly ludicrous," nan IWF continued successful its statement.

"The Biden management & governing bodies of sport, [the NCAA and International Olympic Committee], pushing for biologic males successful women’s athletics for nan liking of inclusion are responsible for this."

The incident involving Gaines followed a Supreme Court’s determination to let a 12-year-old transgender woman successful West Virginia to proceed competing connected her mediate school’s girls sports teams while a suit complete a authorities prohibition continues.

University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas, left, and Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines respond aft finishing tied for 5th successful nan 200 Freestyle finals astatine nan NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships connected March 18th, 2022 astatine nan McAuley Aquatic Center successful Atlanta. (Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

West Virginia’s rule connected schools sports title bars transgender athletes from female teams. It applies to mediate and precocious schools, arsenic good arsenic colleges.

Fox News’ Kyle Morris and The Associated Press contributed to this report.