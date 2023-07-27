Women's World Cup | Colombia stun Germany but New Zealand out in tears

Marcela Restrepo of Colombia passes nan shot nether unit from Kathrin Hendrich of Germany during nan FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group H lucifer betwixt Germany and Colombia astatine Sydney Football Stadium connected July 30, 2023 successful Sydney, Australia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Colombia scored a 97th-minute victor to stun Germany 2-1 connected a nighttime of Women's World Cup play Sunday which besides saw Norway and Switzerland into nan past 16 but co-hosts New Zealand dumped retired successful tears.

Germany smashed Morocco 6-0 successful their opener to underline why they were among nan pre-tournament favourites, on pinch Spain and England, to snatch distant nan United States' crown.

But they came crashing backmost down to world astatine nan hands of a Colombia broadside inspired by 18-year-old Linda Caicedo and roared connected by nan mostly of a rowdy 40,000 crowd successful Sydney.

The Real Madrid attacker scored 1 of nan champion goals of nan tourney truthful far, darting past 2 Germany defenders earlier curling nan shot into nan apical area to unfastened nan scoring.

Germany thought they had salvaged a constituent successful nan 89th infinitesimal erstwhile skipper Alexandra Popp defied nan whistles to people from nan punishment spot.

But pinch a pulsating crippled that heavy into stoppage clip appeared destined for a draw, Manuela Vanegas popped up to caput location from adjacent scope and put Colombia connected nan verge of nan past 16.

"Germany is simply a world power, that's a reality, but Colombia has been making awesome strides and coming Colombia is simply a world power," said nan defender Vanegas.

"I dreamed of scoring a extremity successful a World Cup, I knew it was going to travel and I decided to do it for today's game."

Going into nan past information of group matches, Colombia are apical of Group H connected six points, Germany and Morocco person 3 and South Korea person zero.

Germany's destiny is still successful their ain hands erstwhile they look nan Koreans next, pinch Colombia against Morocco.

Morocco won a Women's World Cup lucifer for nan first clip aft Ibtissam Jraidi struck early to springiness them a 1-0 triumph complete South Korea.

In nan match, Moroccan defender Nouhaila Benzina became nan first subordinate to deterioration a hijab astatine nan Women's World Cup.

Norway and Switzerland some emerged retired of an excruciatingly tight Group A.

Former champions Norway thrashed nan Philippines 6-0 successful Auckland to compression into nan past 16 connected extremity quality from New Zealand.

A afloat location successful Dunedin saw nan co-hosts held 0-0 by a stubborn Switzerland arsenic nan Football Ferns bowed retired of their location tourney successful tears.

The 1995 champions Norway needed a triumph and they did it successful style against World Cup debutants nan Philippines, who themselves were still successful pinch a chance of reaching nan knockouts.

Sophie Roman Haug scored a hat-trick arsenic nan Philippines' fairytale travel came to a shuddering halt.

With Norway good ahead, New Zealand now needed to hit Switzerland.

The hosts had nan amended of nan first half pinch a drawstring of chances, nan prime of which saw guardant Jacqui Hand rattle nan station connected 24 minutes.

As Norway chalked up nan goals successful Auckland, nan New Zealanders upped nan intensity, knowing only a triumph would beryllium bully capable to advance.

But nan extremity they truthful desperately needed ne'er came.

"There are a batch of tears retired there, but they should beryllium truthful proud to decorativeness connected 4 points," skipper Ali Riley said.

On Monday, Australia will dream to debar nan aforesaid destiny arsenic their co-hosts.

The Matildas must hit Olympic champions Canada to guarantee a spot successful nan past 16 but are still sweating connected their skipper and talismanic striker Sam Kerr.

She has declared herself disposable aft a calf wounded but it remains to beryllium seen really overmuch of a portion she plays.

"Everyone progressive successful athletics knows that pinch calf injuries it's 1 point that you're available, but there's besides consequence erstwhile you travel backmost from a musculus injury," said Australia's coach Tony Gustavsson.

Also successful Group B, surprise-package Nigeria request conscionable to debar conclusion against already-eliminated Ireland to progress.

Former champions Japan and title contenders Spain meet to determine who tops Group C pinch some already into nan past 16.