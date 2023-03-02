Work harder if you want to beat Man City – Gallas advises Thomas Partey and Arsenal teammates

32 minutes ago
Work harder if you want to hit Man City – Gallas advises Thomas Partey and Arsenal teammates

Former Arsenal player, William Gallas is assured that nan nine tin hit Manchester City successful nan English Premier League connected Wednesday.

The Gunners will beryllium astatine nan Etihad tomorrow to return connected nan Citizens successful a season-defining contest.

Ahead of nan game, Williams Gallas has admonished prima midfielder Thomas Partey and his Arsenal teammates to activity difficult if they want to hit nan defending convention champions.

“Arsenal must spell onto nan transportation and springiness perfectly everything during nan game. They must springiness each of themselves and they request to show their desire connected nan pitch.

“They must activity harder than Manchester City. They must dice for each different connected nan pitch.

“They can’t time off Manchester pinch immoderate regrets. Everyone must return their work and do what they must do. Don’t hide. Don’t put unit connected yourself,” Gallas advised.

Ghana’s Thomas Partey is expected to commencement for Arsenal tomorrow successful nan crippled scheduled to footwear disconnected astatine 19:00gmt.

Source Footballghana

