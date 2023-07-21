Workers of Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network launch unionisation effort

The workers of Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network accumulation are trying to unionize pinch nan The Animation Guild (TAG). The Deadline reported that a petition was revenge pinch nan National Labour Relations Board requesting a national election.

The petition was revenge by 66 staffers astatine Warner Bros. Animation and 22 from Cartoon Network, including professionals specified arsenic accumulation manager, integer accumulation assistant, creation accumulation coordinator, adjunct accumulation head and elder adjunct accumulation manager. These members person worked successful projects specified arsenic Warner Bros. arsenic Batman: The Caped Crusader, Harley Quinn and Teen Titans Go! and Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake, We Baby Bears and Craig of nan Creek from Cartoon Network production.

“Although galore mightiness not deliberation it, accumulation is simply a specialized skill; we mightiness not beryllium artists aliases writers, but what we bring to nan array goes beyond accepted productivity and gets contented connected nan air,” Warner Bros. Animation accumulation head Hannah Ferenc said successful a statement. “Having lived done nan existing authorities of nan animation manufacture for nan past 7 years, I want to make judge that not only our existent workers, but each those who take to subordinate america successful nan future, tin consciousness unafraid successful pursuing their passion by earning liveable wages and being treated pinch nan dignity and respect they deserve.”