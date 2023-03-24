World Court rules US was wrong to freeze Iranian assets

THE HAGUE: In a partial triumph for Iran, judges astatine nan International Court of Justice (ICJ) connected Thursday ruled Washington had illegally allowed courts to frost assets of Iranian companies and ordered nan United States to salary compensation, nan magnitude of which will beryllium wished later.

However, successful a rustle for Tehran, nan World Court said it did not person jurisdiction complete $1.75 cardinal successful stiff assets from Iran's central bank, by acold nan largest magnitude claimed backmost by Iran.

The ruling comes amid heightened tensions betwixt nan United States and Iran aft tit-for-tat strikes betwixt Iran-backed forces and U.S. unit successful Syria past week.

Relations are besides strained aft attempts to revive a 2015 atomic woody betwixt Iran and awesome world powers stalled, and arsenic Iranian drones are being utilized by Russia against Ukraine.

The lawsuit earlier nan ICJ, besides known arsenic nan World Court, was initially brought by Tehran against Washington successful 2016 for allegedly breaching a 1955 relationship pact by allowing U.S. courts to frost assets of Iranian companies. The money was to beryllium fixed successful compensation to victims of violent attacks.

In hearings past twelvemonth nan U.S. based on nan full lawsuit should beryllium dismissed because Iran has "unclean hands" and nan plus seizures were nan consequence of Tehran's alleged sponsoring of terrorism. The tribunal dismissed this defence wholly and ruled nan pact was valid.

The Islamic Republic denies supporting world terrorism.

The 1950s relationship pact was signed agelong earlier Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution, which toppled nan U.S.-backed shah, and nan consequent severing of U.S.-Iranian relations.

Washington yet withdrew from nan pact successful 2018. Nonetheless nan ICJ ruled that arsenic it was successful spot astatine nan clip of nan freezing of nan assets of Iranian commercialized companies and entities, Washington violated nan treaty.

The judges explained nan tribunal had nary jurisdiction complete nan $1.75 cardinal successful assets from Iran's cardinal slope held by nan U.S. because that slope was not a commercialized enterprise, and frankincense not protected by nan treaty.

The rulings of nan ICJ, nan United Nations' apical court, are binding, but it has nary intends of enforcing them. The United States and Iran are among a fistful of countries to person disregarded its decisions successful nan past.