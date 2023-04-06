World Cup winner Argentina moves top of FIFA rankings

World Cup victor Argentina topped nan FIFA rankings connected Thursday for nan first clip successful six years.

Argentina’s 2 wins successful friendlies past period ended nan one-year tally astatine nan apical for Brazil, which mislaid astatine Morocco 2-1 and fell to No. 3.

France, nan World Cup beaten finalist, followed Argentina successful rising 1 place, to No. 2. France won back-to-back European Championship qualifiers against No. 6 nan Netherlands and Ireland.

Belgium stayed astatine No. 4, pinch England adjacent aft 2 wins including beating No. 8 Italy.

Europe completed nan apical 10 pinch No. 7 Croatia followed by Italy, Portugal and Spain.

Morocco, which has joined nan Spanish and Portuguese successful a 2030 World Cup bidding plan, stayed astatine No. 11 to lead African teams.

The United States was still No. 13, 2 up of location rival Mexico. Canada, nan different North American co-host of nan 2026 World Cup, roseate six to No. 47.

Japan astatine No. 20 was nan champion of nan Asian teams, and 2022 World Cup big Qatar fell to No. 61.

