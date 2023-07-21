Wormhole launches a Cosmos appchain called Gateway

Gateway is simply a Cosmos-powered appchain.

It is designed to let for entree to unified liquidity successful nan Cosmos ecosystem.

Decentralized messaging protocol Wormhole has released its application-specific blockchain dubbed Wormhole Gateway. The appchain is powered by nan Cosmos SDK, and intends astatine broadening entree and liquidity pinch nan blockchain platform’s ecosystem.

Wormhole Foundation, which announced Gateway connected Friday, said nan appchain is “compatible and complementary to IBC.”

Wormhole to link 23 blockchains successful Cosmos

According to specifications shared successful a blog post, Gateway allows Wormhole to link 23+ blockchains, including Osmosis, Evmos and Neutron, crossed six runtimes to Cosmos. This is achieved done a liquidity router that allows users to span costs to immoderate appchain wrong nan Cosmos ecosystem astatine nary other bridging fees, nan protocol noted.

Gateway is besides designed to amended Wormhole’s information and sovereignty. Security is cardinal to nan protocol fixed nan effect of a February 2022 hack connected nan Wormhole span that saw a hacker 120,000 wETH worthy $325 million. The utilization connected nan Solana-Ethereum span saw nan price of SOL declined sharply amid organization guidance to nan news.

As portion of enhancing information crossed nan Cosmos ecosystem, Wormhole introduced Governor, a module designed to limit cross-chain contagion successful nan arena of a hack.

In June, Wormhole introduced Automatic Relayers, a decentralised web of relayers that allows for cross-chain messaging that developers tin pat into without having to develop, tally aliases negociate an off-chain component. With this developers tin deploy a fully-functional cross-chain dApp via a azygous solidity contract.