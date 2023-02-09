Worst Politicians in Film and TV, Ranked

Corrupt, stupid, and downright evil, these guys are conscionable nan worst, and almost make america grateful for our existent governmental leaders. Almost.

As voters, we should beryllium capable to trust connected and spot those successful charge. They should beryllium beacons of dream of morals, free of corruption and greed. Of course, they conscionable aren't. For each Bill Pullman redeeming nan world successful Independence Day, location is simply a Dick successful Frost/Nixon. While Harrison Ford's action-ready President told terrorists to get disconnected his level successful Air Force One, John Hurt ruled a futuristic Britain pinch an robust fist successful V For Vendetta.

Through film, these sometimes cartoonish existent life characters tin beryllium stretched and pushed to a breaking constituent successful their ain dastardly schemes. Below, we rank immoderate of nan ones we reckon are nan astir nefarious, moronic, and memorable.

9 President Camacho - Idiocracy

20th Century Fox

Former wrestler Dwayne Elizondo Mountain Dew Camacho now finds himself nan commandant successful main of a world of morons and mountains of garbage successful Idiocracy. As nan world collapses astir them, Camacho is an each singing each dancing instrumentality weapon silencing President of nan people. In each fairness, he is trying his best. Without immoderate irony, this is someway possibly nan champion and worst President committed to celluloid.

Echoing existent life, creator Mike Judge would reincorporate nan characteristic alongside a very crippled Terry Crews to parody Donald Trump's predetermination campaign.

8 Tracy Flick - Election

Paramount Pictures

Again, possibly not evil, but surely morally gray, Tracy Flick is nan cleanable brown-noser, who will do thing to beryllium Student President. Driven and egotistical, Tracy isn't bad per se, but isn't needfully bully either, knowing that if she continues astatine this gait she tin get thing she wants. She's opportunism personified.

Hatching a scheme to dethrone nan girl, history coach Jim (Mathew Broderick) urges a likable jock to participate nan predetermination against her. But nan existent conflict comes from Tracy and Jim, who are prepared to do thing to get what they need. Electionremains a awesome satire of precocious schoolhouse and American politics.

7 Harriet Jones & The Slitheen - Doctor Who

BBC

Masquerading arsenic those successful power, nan Slitheen, bulbous greenish aliens pinch babe faces and agelong arms, are utilizing quality tegument arsenic suits to hide successful plain sight. The Slitheen go favourite caller villains for nan David Tennant era of Doctor Who, and much than lucifer nan United Kingdom's existent authorities nether an arsenic evil Tory stranglehold.

Harriet Jones (Penelope Wilton, who fans whitethorn retrieve arsenic Shaun of nan Dead's mum), who would thief prevention nan time against nan Slitheen, would yet activity her measurement up to Prime Minister herself successful a later series. Showing her existent character, erstwhile nan Sycorax invaded London astatine Christmas she would person their vessel destroyed arsenic they retreated arsenic a show of force.

6 Mayor West - Family Guy

FOX

Voiced by nan late, awesome Adam West, "zany" doesn't screen nan half of Mayor West's norm complete nan city. Crazed and flamboyant (and 95% helium), he would day Meg for a small bit, aliases flip-flop successful radioactive discarded successful a bid to summation superpowers (he sewage cancer). He's besides seen consecutive up murdering Quahog citizens connected aggregate occasions.

Following West's one-episode impermanent spot connected Johnny Bravo (of which Family Guy creator Seth McFarlane was a writer), playing nan aforesaid benignant of precocious caricature of himself, a regular spot connected Family Guy made a unusual magnitude of sense. After West's passing, he would beryllium replaced successful nan show by Sam Elliot for immoderate logic — who has only grounded to measurement up to nan spread near down by nan awesome actor who played Batman.

5 Mayor "Diamond" Joe Quimby - The Simpsons

FOX

Corrupt and perpetually bumbling, Quimby has been a staple of The Simpsons from nan start. More than happy to beryllium an adulterer and prepared to return bribes, Quimby represents nan fragility of a municipality arsenic basal arsenic Springfield. In nan crossover section pinch Family Guy, Quohog's Mayor West and Springfield's Mayor Quimby time off nan courtroom to spell fume weed.

During nan Covid 19 lockdowns successful nan United Kingdom, Britain's ain Prime Minister astatine nan clip (and London's erstwhile mayor) Boris Johnson was 1 of respective accused of walking to a overseas state for a stint away. This mirrored Quimby's ain property convention tackling Springfield's ain deadly airborne virus, unrecorded from nan Bahamas.

4 Richard Nixon - Futurama

20th Century Fox

Re-elected successful nan early (winning by a azygous vote), nan disembodied caput of Richard Nixon is made retired to beryllium a straight-up villain successful Futurama. On nan imaginable of winning nan predetermination he promises to "sell children's organs to zoos for nutrient and spell into people's houses and wreck up nan place."

With nan right-hand man successful a headless Spiro Agnew, and a gigantic sidesplitting decease robot arsenic a torso, Nixon is simply a predominant antagonist for nan Planet Express pack while regularly being relied connected to beryllium nan de facto 'man successful charge' successful galore episodes, contempt committing treason and physically destroying nan White House.

3 Oswald Cobblepott / The Penguin - Batman Returns

Warner Bros.

There's thing truthful awesome that personification truthful vile and downright evil arsenic The Penguin, who eats earthy food and has achromatic blood, seems nan perfect campaigner to norm complete Gotham City. The disturbing point is that there's nary existent problem, only erstwhile a portion reveals that Cobblepott (Danny DeVito) is much than happy to waste its citizens down nan stream for his ain purposes.

Outed, Penguin hatches a ludicrous scheme to bargain each of Gotham's children, conscionable for illustration he was abandoned arsenic a child.

2 Mayor Vaughn - Jaws

Universal Pictures

Consistently rebuffing Chief Brody's warnings, nan politician of Amity successful Jaws is wished to support nan beaches unfastened for summertime and nan tourism trade. And he's sewage to, right? A small seaside municipality for illustration Amity needs each nan business it tin get! Seen successful consistently bad suits, Mayor Vaughn (Murray Hamilton) is simply a skeptic, a no-hoper who stubbornly ignores nan signs successful beforehand of him for nan show of tourists' dollars. Whereas nan shark is nan threat of nan movie, it's Vaughn who is nan story's villain.

A existent meme going astir astatine nan infinitesimal is nan value successful showing up to elections. Despite aggregate group dying successful Jaws, nan politician is still successful powerfulness by nan sequel, wherever he is arguably moreover worse of a person.

1 Emperor Palpatine - Star Wars

20th Century Fox

A surviving embodiment of powerfulness corrupting, nan achromatic sagged tegument and yellowish eyes of Palpatine norm complete nan postulation pinch nan unmistakable unit of nan Galactic Empire. Rising his measurement up nan ranks by shmoozing and manipulating those he wanted adjacent to him and sidesplitting each nan rest, Palpatine is well-detailed successful nan Star Wars prequel trilogy and a disturbing overlord successful nan originals.

Setting himself isolated from immoderate others connected nan list, pinch lightsaber skills of his own, bluish lightning from his fingertips and unstoppable henchman successful 1 Darth Vader, Palpatine remains nan Star Wars universe's Big Bad (despite nan truth his astir caller quality came disconnected arsenic pandering instrumentality service).