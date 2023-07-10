WOW EARN Wallet Offers One-Stop Shop Features, Now Available on iOS and Google Play

New York, United State, July 10th, 2023, Chainwire

WOW EARN, a caller mining DeFi platform, has released a multi-chain crypto wallet connected smartphones.

Launched connected May 29th, WOW EARN Wallet is now disposable for download connected Google Play Store and App Store. The level facilitates nan purchase, exchange, and trading of cryptocurrencies.

Since its release, nan level has been downloaded much than 300,000 times pinch a standing of 4.6 connected Google Play Store.

What is WOW EARN Wallet?

Established successful 2022, WOW EARN is focused connected processing crypto wallets and crypto plus mining services that tin supply users pinch a soft Web3 transaction experience. The extremity is to build a secure, diversified and easy-to-use Web3 platform, truthful that users tin freely buy, waste and acquisition and speech crypto assets without immoderate limitations.

One notable programme presently offered is nan WOW EARN Wallet, a crypto wallet that serves arsenic a instrumentality for users to negociate costs and transactions wrong nan WOW EARN ecosystem. This wallet has various features to negociate crypto assets by prioritizing personification protection. Users tin easy shop and negociate their integer assests conscionable by utilizing nan WOW EARN Wallet.

“With its cutting-edge features and attraction connected personification information and security, nan WOW EARN Wallet will redefine really crypto assets are managed. It will alteration individuals to return complete power of their integer assets and herald a caller era for crypto plus security,” according to Yara G, WOW EARN’s spokesperson.

WOW Earn Wallet supports much than 100 costs methods disposable successful complete 150 countries and regions worldwide. It presently supports 13 nationalist chains, including Bitcoin, Tron, Ethereum, and Polygon, arsenic good arsenic complete 80 integer assets. This intends users nary longer request abstracted wallets for each chain.

What Benefits Does nan WOW EARN Wallet Offer?

Friendly personification interface: WOW EARN Wallet comes pinch a user-friendly UI pinch nan latest updates to its platform. According to nan company, nan redesigned UI is designed to make it easy for anyone to negociate their integer assets pinch afloat control.

Swift transactions: With WOW EARN Wallet, users tin bask lightning-fast transactions ensuring speedy cryptocurrency transfers. The simplified interface and optimized transaction procedures alteration easy navigation and instant transfers, avoiding agelong waiting times.

Enhanced information services: WOW EARN Wallet offers multi-factor authentication successful an effort to protect users’ privateness and security. Through facial nickname and biometric fingerprint recognition technology, only authorized users are allowed to entree their wallets and assets.

Furthermore, nan wallet provides users pinch afloat power complete their assets. Private keys are stored successful encrypted shape connected nan user’s section device, and password settings and passphrase features are provided to connection further information to users.

Wallet customization: WOW EARN Wallet besides gives users nan action to alteration nan position mode to ray aliases dark, arsenic good arsenic nan colour of nan wallet show according to their taste.

Blockchain explorer and cross-chain span switch features: This wallet has its ain blockchain explorer, allowing users to cheque transaction records, reside balances, and different related accusation connected nan blockchain. Additionally, nan wallet supports cross-chain span switch feature, which helps users easy speech assets betwixt different blockchains. Whether connected different main networks aliases different blockchain networks, users tin quickly and efficiently person assets, enhancing liquidity and guidance convenience.

Investment opportunities and rewards: To pull much users, WOW EARN Wallet offers an airdrop installation for users to gain WOW coins arsenic rewards by utilizing this wallet. Furthermore, users person nan opportunity to research finance opportunities and person rewards connected nan WOW EARN platform. Users tin summation their income and grow their web successful nan crypto organization done nan incentive-based referral programme offered by WOW EARN Wallet.

Providing dApps for Web3 exploration: WOW EARN Wallet offers complete 20,000 built-in decentralized apps (dApps) from various main networks, giving users nan chance to research and participate successful a divers array of Web3 applications straight from their wallets. With WalletConnect support, users tin easy link to different dApps for various transactions and operations, opening up opportunities to prosecute pinch various DeFi projects, research NFT marketplaces, and subordinate decentralized societal networks.

NFT Integration: Currently, WOW EARN Wallet is successful nan process of processing a characteristic to support non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Once nan integration is complete, users will person nan expertise to purchase, trade, and negociate NFTs, including virtual items, artwork, in-game assets, and virtual land, straight from their wallets.

Thus, WOW EARN Wallet is claimed arsenic an exertion that provides a one-stop-shop work for crypto plus management. Through this platform, users tin bask various basal features integrated into 1 place. As a result, users tin easy negociate their integer assets efficiently and effectively.

A Guide to Creating a WOW EARN Wallet Account

The personification should click connected nan action “Create Identity Wallet.” The personification will beryllium prompted to make a mnemonic, which is simply a codification resembling a keyword. It is important to statement that mnemonics are highly confidential. In this step, users person nan action to take a 12-bit to 24-bit mnemonic and tin modify nan codification group. Following that, nan personification needs to verify nan mnemonic codification based connected nan antecedently provided numbers. A transaction password, consisting of a 6-digit number, must beryllium created by nan user. The process of mounting up a WOW EARN Wallet relationship is now complete.

A Guide to Starting Mining WOW Token

The personification should entree nan “Dapp” tab located connected nan main page of nan app. They tin find WOW EARN listed nether nan DeFi category. Users will beryllium redirected to nan wowearn.com website, which facilitates nan mining of WOW tokens. Within this interface, users tin create mining teams consisting of 1 to 7 members. Each personification has nan action to induce friends by sharing a nexus aliases QR code. To initiate nan mining process, users tin simply click nan designated fastener displayed connected nan screen. To entree nan “Menu” tab, users tin pat connected nan WOW logo situated astatine nan apical near corner. Presently, wowearn.com supports aggregate languages, including Bahasa Indonesia, thereby catering to users chiefly located successful Indonesia.

About WOW EARN

WOW EARN connects users to nan blockchain, providing decentralized mining, earning, and trading mechanisms. The startup’s unsocial mining exemplary allows anyone to participate successful nan mining process, making it a cardinal subordinate successful driving nan DeFi ecosystem’s growth.

In early June, WOW EARN announced that nan institution successfully raised USD 30 cardinal successful Series A funding, balanced to IDR 451.6 billion. This backing information was led by salient task superior firms, including Pinnacle Innovations Capital, Blue Horizon Ventures, Ascendant Growth Partners, Nexus Pioneers Capital, and Quantum Leap Ventures.

The caller financial support has strengthened WOW EARN’s imagination of bringing democratization to cryptocurrency mining by providing easy, profitable, and unafraid access. The level offers an Annual Percentage Yield (APY) of up to 13.39% and has collaborated pinch Hacken, a starring blockchain information auditor successful nan industry.

Contact

Yara

[email protected]

