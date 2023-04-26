Wrexham owner tempts Gareth Bale to un-retire for another season

Gareth Bale is simply a fable for Wales AFP / Geoff Caddick

Wrexham Association Football Club has had a fairytale play that saw them get promoted to League 2. Now, co-owner Rob McElhenney is virtually aiming for nan stars by attempting to person Wales fable Gareth Bale to travel retired of status to play for nan now massively celebrated side.

McElhenney and chap Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds became nan owners of Wrexham AFC successful 2020 aft nan nine was put up for waste owed to its financial struggles. The 2 actors person since invested upwards of £10 cardinal into nan club, which went into buying backmost their location stadium, refurbishing it and signing immoderate stronger players.

As a result, that finance has paid disconnected massively, and Wrexham person ended their 15-year hold for a promotion. The 2 actors person go nan toast of nan erstwhile reasonably obscure Welsh town, which is now hitting nan headlines worldwide connected a regular basis.

Football fans astir nan world watched nan fairytale unfold arsenic McElhenney and Reynolds documented their travel successful nan Disney+ docuseries titled "Welcome to Wrexham."

When their promotion was confirmed conscionable days ago, nan nine was successful nan news successful what could beryllium nan astir number of times they person ever enjoyed media vulnerability successful their history. Congratulations poured successful from astir nan world, and it appears arsenic though Tottenham and Real Madrid fable Gareth Bale was besides keeping tabs connected nan club's story.

Bale sent a video to McElhenney, congratulating him for Wrexham's National League title and consequent promotion. The "It's Always Sunny successful Philadelphia" prima could not thief but stock nan video to nan public, and added a straightforward invitation to nan five-time Champions League winner.

"Hi Rob, conscionable want to congratulate you connected your promotion and everything you're doing astatine Wrexham," said nan 33-year-old erstwhile Wales captain, who appeared to beryllium astatine a play course. The nine proprietor past replied by captioning nan station pinch a proposition: "Hey @GarethBale11 let's play golf, wherever I wholly won't walk 4 hours trying to person you to un-retire for 1 past magical season," he said.

It seems for illustration wishful reasoning astatine this point, but it is simply a well-known truth that Bale has a monolithic soft spot for shot successful his location country. He was moreover criticised during his later years pinch Real Madrid for appearing to prioritise his nationalist squad duties complete his club.

In fact, memes popped up each complete nan net showing Bale saying "Wales, Golf, Real Madrid successful that order."

He yet ran down his statement pinch nan Spanish giants earlier making a scatter during a short stint pinch LAFC successful nan MLS. He past led Wales to a historical World Cup quality precocious past twelvemonth earlier yet calling clip connected his master career. Only conscionable 33, he is overmuch younger than galore different master footballers who are still active.

However, he dealt pinch a number of injuries successful nan second half of his career, starring him to walk astir of his clip connected nan bench. It is unclear if he has stayed fresh capable to play competitively successful nan months since his retirement, but League 2 should beryllium to beryllium little challenging than La Liga and moreover nan MLS.

If Bale decides to play for Wrexham, he will beryllium joining erstwhile England, Watford, West Brom and Manchester United keeper, Ben Foster, who agreed to play for "peanuts" to thief his erstwhile nine get promoted. He besides un-retired to beryllium capable to play for Wrexham.

Such has been nan hype surrounding Wrexham that erstwhile Wales subordinate Hal Robson-Kanu besides offered to travel retired of status to play for nan club, while pledging his wages to charity. The sparkle of Tinseltown has surely dispersed each complete Wrexham, and it remains to beryllium seen really good they will do successful League 2 adjacent season.