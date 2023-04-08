WWE apologizes for using clip of Auschwitz concentration camp in WrestleMania promo

World Wrestling Entertainment has issued an apology for utilizing a changeable of an Auschwitz attraction campy successful a promo during WrestleMania past weekend.

A video highlighting nan feud betwixt Rey and Dominik Mysterio — a real-life begetter and boy — utilized a clip of 1 of nan camps.

A WrestleMania motion hangs complete nan crowd during a WWE Monday Night RAW arena successful Boston connected March 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

In nan promo, Dominik said he "served difficult time" successful prison, playing into nan storyline successful which he hit up his begetter connected Christmas and was arrested.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Shots of barbed ligament and a jailhouse compartment were utilized earlier it panned to a changeable of nan camp.

"We had nary knowledge of what was depicted," WWE said successful a statement. "As soon arsenic we learned, it was removed immediately."

The clip has since been revised.

Rey Mysterio greets nan crowd during a WWE World Cup quarterfinal lucifer arsenic portion of nan WWE Crown Jewel pay-per-view astatine King Saud University Stadium successful Riyadh connected Nov. 2, 2018. (Fayez Nureldine/AFP via Getty Images)

ROMAN REIGNS' WRESTLEMANIA 39 WIN OVER CODY RHODES LEAVES YOUNG FAN SHOCKED: 'THIS IS BULLS---!'

"The truth that Auschwitz image was utilized to beforehand a WWE lucifer is difficult to telephone 'an editing mistake,'" nan Auschwitz Memorial tweeted earlier this week, "Exploiting nan tract that became a awesome of tremendous quality calamity is shameless and insults nan representation of each victims of Auschwitz."

Endeavor signed an statement pinch WWE to shape a new, publically listed institution that will location UFC and WWE nether 1 roof. (WWE via AP)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Auschwitz was nan largest of Germany's Nazi attraction camps, wherever an estimated 1.1 cardinal group were killed.