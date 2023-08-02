WWE boss Vince McMahon was hit with subpoena and search warrant by feds after he 'paid $15 million in hush money payments to women he sexually harassed' - as he now takes medical leave to recover from spinal surgery

'No charges person been brought successful these investigations,' nan WWE said this week

Updated: 17:11 BST, 2 August 2023

Federal rule enforcement agents executed a hunt warrant and served a lawsuit to WWE leader Vince McMahon amid alleged hush money payments, it has emerged.

According to reports, almost $15million were paid to settee intersexual misconduct allegations from 4 women against McMahon complete nan past decade and a half.

Among nan accusations was a reported $7.5m pact pinch a erstwhile wrestler who claimed to person been coerced her into giving McMahon oral sex.

Then, aft she resisted further intersexual encounters, McMahon is alleged to person demoted her and yet decided not to renew her contract.

Last year, nan Wall Street Journal besides claimed a 2006 statement progressive a erstwhile head who had worked for Mr. McMahon for a decade - earlier he allegedly began a intersexual narration pinch her - and was paid $1m to support quiet.

Law enforcement agents executed a hunt warrant and served a lawsuit to Vince McMahon

Day-to-day-control of WWE was handed down to his girl Stephanie McMahon (c)

The alleged payments were nan attraction of an soul investigation past year. On Wednesday, WWE disclosed that 'on July 17, 2023, national rule enforcement agents executed a hunt warrant and served a national expansive assemblage lawsuit connected Mr. McMahon. No charges person been brought successful these investigations.'

The institution besides disclosed that McMahon went connected aesculapian time off past period pursuing 'major spinal surgery'. He will beryllium absent until further announcement 'but will stay Executive Chairman of nan Company.'

McMahon said successful a statement: 'In 2022, WWE formed a typical committee to reappraisal allegations of misconduct against me. That reappraisal was concluded successful November 2022 pursuing an extended investigation.

'Throughout this experience, I person ever denied immoderate intentional wrongdoing and proceed to do so. I americium assured that nan government’s investigation will beryllium resolved without immoderate findings of wrongdoing.'

WWE added: 'We judge this is simply a continuation of nan investigation that commenced past summer. WWE has cooperated passim and afloat understands and respects nan government’s request for a complete process.'

McMahon insisted his attraction was connected recovering from room and closing nan WWE's blockbuster merger pinch nan UFC, 'which will create 1 of nan preeminent world sports and intermezo brands.'

The wrestling elephantine is group to subordinate forces pinch nan UFC to create a caller sports company

The wrestling elephantine is group to subordinate forces pinch Endeavor Group-owned UFC to create a caller sports institution which is weighted astatine astir $21 billion.

The 77-year-old announced past twelvemonth that he had retired, a period aft stepping down arsenic CEO and chairman.

Day-to-day-control was handed down to his girl Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan. It came while nan company’s committee investigated allegations of misconduct against nan long-time boss.

But McMahon returned to nan WWE successful January arsenic nan executive president to oversee their waste to nan UFC's genitor institution Endeavor successful April.

The allegations levelled astatine him included raping a female referee, which he has ever denied, and paying different female labor hush money to screen up affairs, but he insisted that he was retiring from nan business he built owed to his age.

McMahon insisted he would not beryllium 'in nan weeds' erstwhile it came to making imaginative decisions moving forward.

However, he was backstage astatine WrestleMania 39 successful early April, and past made awesome changes to nan first RAW aft nan WWE's flagship event.