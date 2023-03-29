WWE star Rey Mysterio on facing his son in the ring: The story is ‘relatable with real life’

Rey Mysterio will beryllium inducted into nan WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 39 play aft much than 30 years successful nan business.

But he's not taking disconnected nan disguise conscionable yet.

"I've crossed retired truthful galore accolades successful my life — from becoming an individual superstar to sharing nan ringing pinch immoderate of nan best, apical superstars successful WWE history," Mysterio, legally named Oscar Gutierrez Rubio, tells TODAY.com.

"Now, it's travel to an end, but successful a bully measurement — I'm not doing this arsenic maine leaving," he adds. "It's nan past point connected my bucket database to accomplish, and it's happening while I'm still successful afloat effect."

When Mysterio discusses his three-decade-long career, his reside is reverent — nan weight of his bequest arsenic a Latino wrestler, a luchador, is not a load but a constituent of immense pride. His likeness is connected T-shirts; he's an action figure; his look is connected nan container of Cinnamoji Toast Crunch, each representing nan history of lucha libre.

"It's a immense grant to correspond our culture," Mysterio says. "The doors that person been opened for me, and for nan talent that is coming up down maine ... I don't moreover person nan correct words to picture it."

The 48-year-old credits Puerto Rican wrestler Pedro Morales, Carlos Colón and nan precocious Eddie Guerrero, who died little than 5 months earlier Mysterio won nan World Heavyweight Championship astatine WrestleMania 22, for nan opportunities that person made his profession possible.

Now, he says, he's excited to do nan aforesaid for nan younger procreation of Latino wrestlers.

"I consciousness genuinely honored to beryllium capable to unfastened that pathway for nan early that's down us," Mysterio says. "I tin only show you that I can't hold for it to turn moreover much arsenic we move forward."

WWE superstar Rey Mysterio speaks astatine a news convention connected Oct. 11, 2019, successful Las Vegas. Ethan Miller / Getty Images

That early includes Mysterio's 25-year-old son, Dominik, who made his WWE in-ring debut successful 2020.

The proud dada admits that erstwhile Dominik decided he wanted to travel successful his father’s master wrestling footsteps, he was “nervous, very emotional” and had “a batch of anxiety” — not only because nan athletics is physically demanding and tin beryllium dangerous, but because he knew his boy would consciousness nan weight of his father’s legacy.

“I understood really overmuch unit was connected his backmost because he was Rey Mysterio’s son,” Mysterio says. “The truth that he’s been bold pinch opportunities — he’s taking them, he’s ran pinch them and he’s crushed it — each azygous time, arsenic a father, that makes maine very proud.”

Together, Mysterio and Dominik became nan first-ever father-son tag squad champions successful 2021.

Now, nan brace will face disconnected wrong nan ringing astatine WrestleMania 39 this play aft Dominik turned bottommost — a full-circle infinitesimal for nan seasoned wrestler, who grew up play-wrestling and doing "backflips disconnected nan shoulders" of his uncle, Rey Mysterio Sr., who would later spell connected to train him.

"I had nan opportunity to wrestle pinch my uncle and past against my uncle," Mysterio says. "My uncle was for illustration my 2nd father, truthful it was really cool. He kicked my ass, but it was cool because he was nan bad guy."

The existent rivalry pinch Dominik is "almost for illustration revisiting those moments," Mysterio adds.

In 2005, successful what is arguably 1 of nan astir arguable WWE storylines to date, Mysterio wrestled his longtime friend Guerrero successful a ladder lucifer for custody of past 8-year-old Dominik.

On Monday, March 27, Dominik harkened backmost to that moment.

“Dad, I’ve ne'er said this retired loud, but I wish Eddie was my existent begetter and you ne'er existed,” Dominik said connected "Raw." “Because my full family is simply a ugliness to nan Mysterio name, and nan Mysterio sanction will beryllium excavation astatine WrestleMania.”

Rey Mysterio and boy Dominik astatine a crippled betwixt nan San Diego Padres and nan Washington Nationals connected June 19, 2016, successful San Diego. Andy Hayt / Getty Images

Mysterio says his in-the-ring narration pinch his boy conscionable "shows that (wrestling) is relatable pinch existent life."

"How galore parents retired location conflict pinch their kids?" he points out. "How galore kids conflict pinch their parents, and consciousness possibly nan anger that Dom’s emotion toward me?”

Showing nan bully and nan bad of family relationships is besides by creation — Mysterio says family is astatine nan halfway of nan civilization he's spent his full profession representing.

"The emotion that Hispanics show wrong their families — whether it's your grandmother, grandfather, brothers, sisters, parents — that is conscionable portion of who we are," he says. "We're not acrophobic to show our love. In my case, pinch my son, I person ever been affectionate pinch him and show him really overmuch I emotion him. The aforesaid pinch my daughter."

As proud arsenic Mysterio is to watch Dominik "carry his ain torch," he wishes he had much chances to wrestle alongside his boy arsenic partners.

"Being together and sharing nan ringing together and accomplishing truthful galore things successful a short magnitude of clip pinch my boy was unthinkable and enjoyable," he says. "I wish I had much clip to bask much of those moments, because it happens truthful accelerated — successful nan blink of an eye.

"I person put successful my activity and my emotion for this business," nan WWE superstar adds. "Maybe it's clip for maine to bask this business from different position — conscionable beryllium backmost and bask watching my boy and nan adjacent procreation coming up."

WrestleMania 39 will watercourse unrecorded connected Peacock opening astatine 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT connected April 1 and April 2. (Peacock is owned by TODAY.com's genitor company, NBCUniversal.)

