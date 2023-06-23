Xbox Boss Confirms Last Place in Console Wars, Says CoD Will Stay on PlayStation - CNET

Xbox leader Phil Spencer took nan guidelines Friday during Microsoft's ongoing tribunal conflict pinch nan US Federal Trade Commission over nan tech giant's intended acquisition of crippled patient Activision Blizzard. Spencer revealed immoderate absorbing things astir Microsoft's business practices and made allegations astir PlayStation shaper Sony's moves arsenic a rival purveyor of gaming consoles.

Spencer testified that Microsoft is presently successful 3rd spot down Sony and Nintendo in nan console wars, according to a report from The Verge. He besides said, nether oath, that if nan acquisition went through, he wouldn't propulsion aliases degrade Activision Blizzard's Call of Duty games connected nan PlayStation platform.

"I would raise my hand, I would do immoderate it takes," Spencer said successful court. "My committedness is, and my grounds is, that we will proceed to vessel early versions of Call of Duty connected Sony's PlayStation 5."

The celebrated military-themed first-person shooter is 1 of nan cardinal components of this tribunal conflict arsenic Microsoft is looking to complete its woody of acquiring Call of Duty patient Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion. The FTC contends nan acquisition would create a deficiency of title successful nan video crippled industry.

During his testimony, Spencer made allegations astir Sony's moves arsenic a competitor. He alleged that Sony spends its gross connected trying to trim nan Xbox's spot successful nan market, including signing third-party companies to forestall their games from being released connected nan Xbox. Spencer said Sony held backmost connected sending developer kits to Microsoft for nan PS5, starring to a hold successful nan merchandise of Minecraft for nan console, and to a type of nan crippled that wasn't optimized.

Sony didn't instantly respond to a petition for remark connected Spencer's remarks.

The tribunal conflict betwixt Microsoft and nan FTC comes much than a twelvemonth aft nan Xbox shaper announced its determination to purchase Activision Blizzard. Since then, Microsoft has sought support for nan acquisition from antitrust regulators successful nan different countries successful which nan institution does business. The biggest hurdles for nan institution are nan UK and US, pinch agencies successful some countries blocking nan woody and citing concerns complete a deficiency of competition in nan video crippled industry.

Read more: Best Handheld Game Consoles of 2023