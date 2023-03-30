Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family is available in the US, but the price might make you balk

56 minutes ago
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family is available in the US, but the price might make you balk
  1. Home
  2. Games
  3. Xbox Game Pass
Xbox Game Pass
(Image credit: Microsoft)

The Friends & Family subscription exemplary for Xbox Game Pass has arrived successful nan USA, meaning you tin stock an relationship betwixt 5 group for astir US$40.

Although nan monthly scheme has been available successful different countries for a number of months, Twitter personification Jawmuncher posted screenshots of nan announcement successful a tweet (opens successful caller tab). It's grim news if you were expecting it for nan rumored value constituent of US$25 per subscription; looking astatine Jawmuncher's findings, nan shared relationship will group you backmost almost doubly that much.

With Netflix having cracked down connected password sharing earlier this year, it seems Microsoft has recognised our penchant for cost-cutting workarounds erstwhile it comes to monthly subscription services. Split evenly betwixt 5 people, nan steep US$39.95 value tag for a Family & Friends scheme doesn't sound too bad. 

Round it up by 5 cents, it would activity retired to an moreover divided of US$8 per person, per period – not excessively shabby if you person friends and family who tin really perpetrate to paying you back. If not, well, I wouldn't want to ft nan measure for this one.

Given really Xbox precocious scrapped its first 3 months discount, nan Family & Friends scheme could beryllium an enviable action if you're looking to shave down your monthly Game Pass expenses. A modular scheme for either PC aliases console presently costs US$9.99, pinch Game Pass Ultimate coming successful astatine $14.99. 

Sharing a scheme pinch your buddies would prevention each of you a mates bucks a month, and though an yearly prevention of astir US$25 doesn't sound for illustration much, it's thing to sniff at.

Check retired nan best games connected Xbox Game Pass if you're connected nan lookout for what to play next. 

Get nan champion gaming deals, reviews, merchandise advice, competitions, unmissable gaming news and more!

Jasmine is simply a unit writer astatine GamesRadar+. Raised successful Hong Kong and having graduated pinch an English Literature grade from Queen Mary, University of London successful 2017, her passion for intermezo penning has taken her from reviewing underground concerts to blogging astir nan intersection betwixt scary movies and browser games. Having made nan profession jump from TV broadcast operations to video games publicity during nan pandemic, she trim her teeth arsenic a freelance writer for world publications TheGamer and TechRadar Gaming earlier accepting a full-time domiciled astatine GamesRadar+. Whether Jasmine is researching nan latest successful gaming litigation for a news piece, penning how-to guides for The Sims 4, aliases extolling nan necessity of a Resident Evil: CODE Veronica remake, you'll astir apt find her listening to metalcore astatine nan aforesaid time.

More
Source Gamesradar

Related Article

Final Fantasy 16 has gone gold

Final Fantasy 16 has gone gold

36 minutes ago
Resident Evil 4 Remake players are getting creative with the Village Chief boss fight

Resident Evil 4 Remake players are getting creative with the Village Chief boss fight

39 minutes ago
Tell us what you thought of the Future Games Show: Spring Showcase to be in with a chance of winning a $50 Amazon voucher

Tell us what you thought of the Future Games Show: Spring Showcase to be in with a chance of winning a $50 Amazon voucher

42 minutes ago
Amid accessibility concerns, Pokemon Go fans call Remote Raid Pass changes the beginning of the end

Amid accessibility concerns, Pokemon Go fans call Remote Raid Pass changes the beginning of the end

57 minutes ago
Michelle Rodriguez says James Cameron wanted to bring her back for more Avatar, but she said no

Michelle Rodriguez says James Cameron wanted to bring her back for more Avatar, but she said no

1 hour ago
Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn sings in new Joker 2 set video

Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn sings in new Joker 2 set video

1 hour ago

Popular Article

Nikita Mirzani Diduga Ledek Hotman Paris Usai Teddy Minahasa Dihukum Mati: Kualat dari Pansos

Nikita Mirzani Diduga Ledek Hotman Paris Usai Teddy Minahasa Dihukum Mati: Kualat dari Pansos

21 hours ago
Gwyneth Paltrow's ski crash trial is set to hear closing arguments - and a verdict could come TODAY

Gwyneth Paltrow's ski crash trial is set to hear closing arguments - and a verdict could come TODAY

20 hours ago
Baru Saja Nella Kharisma Lahirkan Anak ke 3, Bakalan Siap Langsung Gaspol Lagi

Baru Saja Nella Kharisma Lahirkan Anak ke 3, Bakalan Siap Langsung Gaspol Lagi

21 hours ago
Gubernur Bali Dikuliti Gendo usai Berhasil Buat FIFA Coret Indonesia dari Host Piala Dunia U-20: 'Dangkal'

Gubernur Bali Dikuliti Gendo usai Berhasil Buat FIFA Coret Indonesia dari Host Piala Dunia U-20: 'Dangkal'

21 hours ago
CEK FAKTA: Nasib Gubernur Jawa Tengah Ganjar Pranowo di Ujung Tanduk, Gagal Nyapres Sekaligus Dipecat dari PDIP?

CEK FAKTA: Nasib Gubernur Jawa Tengah Ganjar Pranowo di Ujung Tanduk, Gagal Nyapres Sekaligus Dipecat dari PDIP?

21 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.