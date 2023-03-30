Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family is available in the US, but the price might make you balk

The Friends & Family subscription exemplary for Xbox Game Pass has arrived successful nan USA, meaning you tin stock an relationship betwixt 5 group for astir US$40.

Although nan monthly scheme has been available successful different countries for a number of months, Twitter personification Jawmuncher posted screenshots of nan announcement successful a tweet (opens successful caller tab). It's grim news if you were expecting it for nan rumored value constituent of US$25 per subscription; looking astatine Jawmuncher's findings, nan shared relationship will group you backmost almost doubly that much.

With Netflix having cracked down connected password sharing earlier this year, it seems Microsoft has recognised our penchant for cost-cutting workarounds erstwhile it comes to monthly subscription services. Split evenly betwixt 5 people, nan steep US$39.95 value tag for a Family & Friends scheme doesn't sound too bad.

Round it up by 5 cents, it would activity retired to an moreover divided of US$8 per person, per period – not excessively shabby if you person friends and family who tin really perpetrate to paying you back. If not, well, I wouldn't want to ft nan measure for this one.

Given really Xbox precocious scrapped its first 3 months discount, nan Family & Friends scheme could beryllium an enviable action if you're looking to shave down your monthly Game Pass expenses. A modular scheme for either PC aliases console presently costs US$9.99, pinch Game Pass Ultimate coming successful astatine $14.99.

Sharing a scheme pinch your buddies would prevention each of you a mates bucks a month, and though an yearly prevention of astir US$25 doesn't sound for illustration much, it's thing to sniff at.

Check retired nan best games connected Xbox Game Pass if you're connected nan lookout for what to play next.