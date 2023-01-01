Xbox Game Pass is Losing a Popular Survival Game in April 2023

1 hour ago
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Xbox Game Pass is Losing a Popular Survival Game in April 2023

A celebrated endurance crippled reveals that it is astir to time off Xbox Game Pass aft enjoying respective years of occurrence connected nan subscription service.

Xbox Game Pass The Long Dark leaving service

After respective years connected Xbox Game Pass, The Long Dark will time off nan subscription work adjacent month. The Long Dark has been teetering connected nan brink of exiting nan work for respective months, having been listed successful nan "Leaving Soon" conception earlier being renewed.

The Long Dark was released arsenic portion of Xbox Game Preview successful 2015, a programme that lets players acquisition games that are still being worked connected by nan developers to beryllium capable to supply feedback and yet thief mold nan last type of nan product. Popular survival games for illustration Ark: Survival Evolved, We Happy Few, and Grounded person graced nan programme successful nan past. The communicative mode constituent of The Long Dark was released episodically, pinch nan merchandise of nan first 2 episodes coinciding pinch nan game's exit from Game Preview and afloat merchandise successful 2017. The celebrated endurance crippled past made its debut connected Xbox Game Pass successful 2020 wherever it was capable to turn it's pursuing moreover more.

Hinterland Studio, nan developers down The Long Dark, announced connected their website that nan crippled will beryllium leaving Xbox Game Pass connected April 23. It adds that players should only acquisition nan upcoming Tales From The Far Territory DLC if they are existent owners of The Long Dark aliases scheme connected purchasing nan guidelines crippled aft it exits nan service. The logic for this is that those who acquisition nan DLC without owning nan guidelines crippled will not beryllium capable to play it and will beryllium stuck having to acquisition The Long Dark arsenic it will nary longer beryllium disposable free of complaint connected Game Pass.

the agelong dark

Hinterland besides provided accusation regarding console discount plans for Xbox players starring up to nan merchandise of nan Tales From The Far Territory DLC connected March 30. Players who are subscribed to Game Pass tin acquisition The Long Dark astatine a discount aft it leaves nan work connected April 16. Xbox players who ain The Long Dark will beryllium capable to drawback nan DLC astatine a discount later successful April.

For galore years it seemed for illustration The Long Dark has had a beardown business pinch Xbox Game Pass, truthful it's surely disappointing for subscribers and fans of nan endurance game itself to spot it leave. That being said, nan early of The Long Dark seems agleam pinch its Tales From The Far Territory DLC connected nan measurement to consoles arsenic good arsenic discounts to thief guarantee Game Pass subscribers tin support connected surviving successful The Long Dark aft it exits nan service.

The Long Dark is disposable now connected PC, PS4, Switch, and Xbox One.

MORE: 12 Survival Games That Are Amazing (After A Rough Few Opening Hours)

Source: Hinterland Studio

More
Source Gamerant

Related Article

Fire Emblem Engage: Things You Might’ve Missed In The Wave 4 DLC Trailer

Fire Emblem Engage: Things You Might’ve Missed In The Wave 4 DLC Trailer

33 minutes ago
The Best OLED TVs for Gaming in 2023

The Best OLED TVs for Gaming in 2023

51 minutes ago
The Super Mario Bros. Movie Is Changing Donkey Kong's Timeline

The Super Mario Bros. Movie Is Changing Donkey Kong's Timeline

56 minutes ago
Nintendo Re-Enables Ability to Redeem Download Codes for 3DS and Wii U for Limited Time

Nintendo Re-Enables Ability to Redeem Download Codes for 3DS and Wii U for Limited Time

1 hour ago
Rocket Raccoon Is The Heart Of Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3, Director Gunn Says

Rocket Raccoon Is The Heart Of Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3, Director Gunn Says

1 hour ago
Fans Of Puss In Boots and Batman Should Check Out This Heroic Action Feature

Fans Of Puss In Boots and Batman Should Check Out This Heroic Action Feature

1 hour ago

Popular Article

Penjelasan Lengkap Sri Mulyani soal Dijemput Alphard di Apron Bandara

Penjelasan Lengkap Sri Mulyani soal Dijemput Alphard di Apron Bandara

22 hours ago
El Salvador marks its first year under anti-gang crackdown

El Salvador marks its first year under anti-gang crackdown

22 hours ago
Chaos Mall of Africa incident inspired by the ‘Luh Twizzy’ TikTok challenge is case of 'teens seeking validation'

Chaos Mall of Africa incident inspired by the ‘Luh Twizzy’ TikTok challenge is case of 'teens seeking validation'

18 hours ago
NasDem-PKS Kompak, Siap Sambut Golkar Bergabung ke Koalisi Perubahan

NasDem-PKS Kompak, Siap Sambut Golkar Bergabung ke Koalisi Perubahan

23 hours ago
Taylor Swift fans rally in L.A. for Ticketmaster hearing: 'We put everything on pause'

Taylor Swift fans rally in L.A. for Ticketmaster hearing: 'We put everything on pause'

23 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.