Xbox Game Pass is Losing a Popular Survival Game in April 2023

After respective years connected Xbox Game Pass, The Long Dark will time off nan subscription work adjacent month. The Long Dark has been teetering connected nan brink of exiting nan work for respective months, having been listed successful nan "Leaving Soon" conception earlier being renewed.

The Long Dark was released arsenic portion of Xbox Game Preview successful 2015, a programme that lets players acquisition games that are still being worked connected by nan developers to beryllium capable to supply feedback and yet thief mold nan last type of nan product. Popular survival games for illustration Ark: Survival Evolved, We Happy Few, and Grounded person graced nan programme successful nan past. The communicative mode constituent of The Long Dark was released episodically, pinch nan merchandise of nan first 2 episodes coinciding pinch nan game's exit from Game Preview and afloat merchandise successful 2017. The celebrated endurance crippled past made its debut connected Xbox Game Pass successful 2020 wherever it was capable to turn it's pursuing moreover more.

Hinterland Studio, nan developers down The Long Dark, announced connected their website that nan crippled will beryllium leaving Xbox Game Pass connected April 23. It adds that players should only acquisition nan upcoming Tales From The Far Territory DLC if they are existent owners of The Long Dark aliases scheme connected purchasing nan guidelines crippled aft it exits nan service. The logic for this is that those who acquisition nan DLC without owning nan guidelines crippled will not beryllium capable to play it and will beryllium stuck having to acquisition The Long Dark arsenic it will nary longer beryllium disposable free of complaint connected Game Pass.

Hinterland besides provided accusation regarding console discount plans for Xbox players starring up to nan merchandise of nan Tales From The Far Territory DLC connected March 30. Players who are subscribed to Game Pass tin acquisition The Long Dark astatine a discount aft it leaves nan work connected April 16. Xbox players who ain The Long Dark will beryllium capable to drawback nan DLC astatine a discount later successful April.

For galore years it seemed for illustration The Long Dark has had a beardown business pinch Xbox Game Pass, truthful it's surely disappointing for subscribers and fans of nan endurance game itself to spot it leave. That being said, nan early of The Long Dark seems agleam pinch its Tales From The Far Territory DLC connected nan measurement to consoles arsenic good arsenic discounts to thief guarantee Game Pass subscribers tin support connected surviving successful The Long Dark aft it exits nan service.

The Long Dark is disposable now connected PC, PS4, Switch, and Xbox One.

Source: Hinterland Studio