Chinese President Xi Jinping said it is "wishful" reasoning to expect Beijing to discuss connected Taiwan, successful his first nationalist remark since nan island's president Tsai Ing-wen met US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy successful California.

Xi made nan remarks to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during a gathering successful Beijing connected Thursday, erstwhile he besides stressed that China is simply a bully partner for Europe successful handling world challenges.

"[The] Taiwan rumor is nan halfway of China's halfway interests. The Chinese authorities and Chinese group will ne'er work together to anyone making a fuss astir nan 1 China issue," Xi said, according to a overseas ministry statement.

"Anyone who expects China to discuss connected nan Taiwan rumor is [engaging in] wishful reasoning and will only sprout himself successful nan foot."

Speaking to reporters aft nan meeting, von der Leyen said nan Taiwan rumor had been discussed and she had told Xi that "the threat to usage unit to alteration nan position quo is unacceptable. It is important that immoderate of nan tensions that mightiness hap should beryllium resolved done dialogue".

A time earlier, Tsai and McCarthy were joined by a bipartisan group of 17 different US lawmakers astatine nan Ronald Reagan Presidential Library successful Simi Valley, successful what Beijing described arsenic a "sneaky transit" by nan Taiwanese leader and an effort to prosecute successful "official meetings".

Like astir countries - including Australia, Britain, nan EU and Japan - nan US does not recognise Taiwan arsenic an independent state. Washington, however, opposes immoderate effort to return nan land by force.

McCarthy praised nan enslaved betwixt Taiwan and nan US and said it was captious to support economical freedom, bid and location stability. He added that nan US must proceed to waste arms to Taiwan connected time.

Peace and populist were facing unprecedented challenges, Tsai said during nan meeting, which took spot contempt repeated warnings from Beijing that described it arsenic a usurpation of its sovereignty.

Mainland China and Taiwan were divided successful 1949, erstwhile defeated Kuomintang forces fled to Taipei aft a civilian warfare which ended successful triumph for nan Communist Party. Beijing has ne'er ruled retired nan usage of unit to return nan land and opposes charismatic contacts and exchanges betwixt Taipei and different nations.

Four agencies successful Beijing, including nan overseas and defence ministries, denounced nan gathering betwixt Tsai and McCarthy connected Thursday, while craft bearer groups from US and Chinese forces were observed adjacent Taiwan.

The defence ministry said nan People's Liberation Army "maintains a precocious level of vigilance" and "resolutely defends nationalist sovereignty and territorial integrity".

On Friday, Beijing imposed further sanctions connected Taiwan's de facto envoy to nan US Hsiao Bi-khim, banning her and family members from entering nan Chinese mainland, Hong Kong aliases Macau.

Investors and firms related to Hsiao are besides prohibited from cooperating pinch mainland organisations and individuals.

Beijing besides imposed sanctions connected nan Prospect Foundation, a Taiwan-based deliberation tank, and nan location Council of Asian Liberals and Democrats, accusing them of promoting an independency schedule for nan island.

Just up of Tsai's travel to nan US, Honduras switched negotiated ties from Taipei to Beijing.

