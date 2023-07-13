XRP becomes 4th largest crypto after Ripple's partial win over SEC

Ripple (XRP) has now go nan 4th largest cryptocurrency by marketplace capitalization aft Ripple Labs’ partial triumph complete nan Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) connected July 13.

Mere hours aft nan ruling, XRP marketplace headdress surged a whopping $21.2 cardinal to scope a caller yearly precocious of $46.1 billion, pushing it up from nan 7th position to hit retired Circle’s USD Coin (USDC) and Binance’s BNB (BNB) token successful nan process.

At nan clip of writing, Ripple’s marketplace capitalization has settled down to $42.5 billion.

Ripple’s marketplace capitalization grew 84% pursuing its partial triumph complete nan SEC. Source: CoinMarketCap

The abrupt surge for XRP came instantly aft nan District Court for nan Southern District of New York declared that nan “offer and waste of XRP connected integer plus exchanges did not magnitude to offers and income of finance contracts” successful a lawsuit involving Ripple Labs and nan SEC.

XRP is now classed arsenic nan 4th largest cryptocurrency. Source: CoinMarketCap

Similarly, nan value of XRP surged arsenic overmuch arsenic 98% successful nan hours pursuing nan decision, reaching arsenic precocious arsenic $0.93 according to data from TradingView.

The evident unreserved to bargain up XRP moreover concisely caused U.S. crypto speech Uphold to spell down owed to a “simply unprecedented” spike successful volume.

“Yes, we went down but nary level could header pinch nan 50x spike successful measurement we saw today.”

Uphold is understood to person been 1 of nan fewer larger U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchanges that had continued to connection income of XRP, while others chose to delist.

Uphold is backmost up! Yes, we went down but nary level could header pinch nan 50x spike successful measurement we saw today. Uphold feels proud and vindicated to person been THE ONLY level to instrumentality pinch XRP done heavy and bladed complete nan past fewer years. We’d emotion to springiness props to our rule firm…

— Uphold (@UpholdInc) July 13, 2023

The caller ruling has besides sparked a caller activity of re-listing activity from champion U.S. exchanges, pinch Coinbase, Kraken and iTrustCapital making nan token disposable for trading connected their respective platforms.

The Winklevoss-owned crypto speech Gemini has hinted that it excessively will look to re-list XRP sometime successful nan adjacent future.

