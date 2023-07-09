XRP Lawyer Believes SEC Exploited Ripple’s Transparency to Target Brad Garlinghouse

John Deaton, a pro-Ripple lawyer representing thousands of XRP holders, believes nan United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) strategically capitalized connected Ripple’s committedness to transparency and utilized it to target nan institution and its CEO, Brad Garlinghouse.

The lawyer shared his thoughts successful consequence to a Twitter station by Delphi Labs’ wide counsel Gabriel Shapiro astir nan usage of Know Your Customer (KYC) systems successful nan crypto space.

KYC for Large Crypto Holders

According to Shapiro, ample holders should beryllium required to place themselves and what percent of nan full proviso of a project’s token they straight aliases indirectly person aliases control, akin to nan transparency requirements of 13D filings.

one of nan fewer crypto KYC-ish things I work together pinch is nan thought that very ample token holders should person to place themselves and what % of full proviso they directly/indirectly own/control, for illustration 13D-style

otherwise difficult to genuinely measure strategy security/centralization…

— _gabrielShapir0 (@lex_node) July 9, 2023

Deaton agreed pinch Shapiro, noting that specified would only beryllium imaginable successful a sane regulatory environment. The XRP lawyer past blasted nan SEC, highlighting really Ripple and Garlinghouse went supra and beyond by implementing a cryptographic escrow and publishing quarterly XRP reports, which meticulously elaborate each sales.

Deaton: SEC Leveraged Ripple’s Transparency

Despite Ripple’s and Garlinghouse’s efforts to uphold transparency, nan SEC turned nan tables, leveraging its committedness and openness to target and undermine some nan institution and its CEO, according to Deaton.

The lawyer besides recalled nan 2018 speech fixed by William Hinman, nan erstwhile SEC Director of Corporation Finance, connected whether ether (ETH) qualifies arsenic securities. Deaton pointed retired that Hinman acknowledged that nan agency was alert of nan number of tokens owned by Ethereum’s founding members but couldn’t callback nan nonstop percent astatine nan clip of nan speech.

Once we’re successful a sane regulatory environment, I 💯 agree. @bgarlinghouse & @Ripple implemented nan cryptographic escrow and started publishing #XRP Reports each quarter, identifying #XRP sales. The SEC, however, utilized each of this “transparency” against Garlinghouse and Ripple.… https://t.co/NHQyMISMB0

— John E Deaton (@JohnEDeaton1) July 9, 2023