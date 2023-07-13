XRP price outlook: a tinge of frustration but bulls have $1 in sight

XRP value has been trading astir $0.80 for nan past week, having retreated earlier hitting nan $1 level.

Ripple’s triumph against nan SEC remains a immense catalyst and respective indicators propose a caller limb is likely.

If value breaks retired amid caller upside catalysts, it could beryllium a large move for XRP.

XRP’s explosive summation connected nan time Ripple scored a large 1 against nan US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) did not thief bulls transverse nan psychologically important $1 level. And pinch ranged trading amid a flip successful nan Fear & Greed Index this week, nan struggle beneath $0.80 has hinted astatine a flimsy vexation crossed nan XRP market.

What’s nan XRP outlook?

A play floor plan showing XRP/USD value performance. Source: TradingView

XRP’s pullback beneath $0.80 (XRP/USD traded to highs supra $0.93 past week) has travel moreover arsenic open interest successful futures contracts continued to hover astatine its highest level since November 2021. According to OI information from Coinglass, that metric soared to $1.19 cardinal connected Thursday July 20.

Rising unfastened liking is suggestive of inflows into nan XRP futures contracts and typically confirms nan caller trend’s strength.

The XRP marketplace has besides been connected a tear successful position of nan world spot trading volumes. On-chain information showed XRP volumes, buoyed by monolithic liking successful South Korea, topped that of Bitcoin.

This is nan largest measurement connected $XRP measured successful nan past 1,5 years.

INSANE! pic.twitter.com/paNyPJsCXm

— Crypto Rover (@rovercrc) July 13, 2023

Positive sentiment has besides been infused into nan XRP marketplace by caller developments astir take of Ripple technology. After nan partial triumph against nan SEC, reports emerged that nan US-based blockchain institution was looking to recapture nan liking of awesome financial players successful its cross-border payments and remittances technology.

Ripple besides made a awesome scatter this week, committing to a $54 cardinal investment successful Futureverse, an artificial intelligence and metaverse-focused project. With much upside catalysts crossed nan crypto market, it is imaginable XRP value could headdress a awesome period pinch a burst supra nan cardinal guidance level.

However, while a move higher is simply a much apt script fixed nan highlighted factors, a antagonistic flip successful sentiment pinch prices still adjacent existent levels could consequence a bearish retest. The superior support level beneath $0.70 is astir $0.50.