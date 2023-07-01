Yamuna river floods India's holy cities of Mathura, Vrindavan after heavy rainfall

10 hours ago
Although authorities officials opportunity nan h2o level is now reducing, nan receding floodwater is leaving garbage and silt successful its aftermath on pinch a beardown stench, raising concerns astir disease. 

Officials from nan territory management besides acknowledged that they were concerned astir nan dispersed of contagious diseases. 

"With this upwind and nan clip of twelvemonth we are in, location is simply a precocious chance of dispersed of contagious diseases, particularly those related to gastro, tegument diseases, and viral infections. This is wherever we person to beryllium connected defender now," said Pulkit Kare, nan territory magistrate of nan area, who is besides successful complaint of rescue and alleviation operations.

Source Bdnews24

