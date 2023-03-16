Yankees pitchers had over $320,000 worth of belongings stolen from their Tampa homes last year

The Tampa homes of New York Yankees pitchers Luis Severino and Domingo German were burglarized past year, pinch nan righties having mislaid complete a mixed $320,000-worth of belongings.

The homes were surgery into connected 3 abstracted days - intruders entered Severino's location connected some June 1 and 3, while German's location was robbed connected Aug. 19. The Yankees played location games connected each of those days.

Severino's location took nan biggest hit, pinch complete $300,000 worthy of jewelry accessories and different valuables taken from him.

Luis Severino, #40 of nan New York Yankees, pitches during nan outpouring training crippled against nan Detroit Tigers astatine Publix Field astatine Joker Marchant Stadium connected March 10, 2023 successful Lakeland, Florida. The Yankees defeated nan Tigers 4-3. (Mark Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Court records opportunity 4 group entered German’s location and stole "multiple purses and watches weighted astatine astir $20,000."

Police judge nan intrusions were made by nan aforesaid group of group based connected compartment telephone logs and fingerprints, via nan Tampa Bay Times. However, nary arrests person been made yet.

"Based connected nan aggregate links betwixt nan Hillsborough County burglary of Domingo German’s residence and nan Pinellas County burglary of Luis Severino’s residence … it is apt nan burglaries were committed by nan aforesaid group of suspects," a warrant said.

Domingo German, #0 of nan New York Yankees, looks to person nan shot backmost successful nan 2nd inning against nan Pittsburgh Pirates during a Grapefruit League Spring Training crippled astatine George M. Steinbrenner Field connected March 6, 2023 successful Tampa, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The suspects were reportedly seen connected surveillance footage wearing masks, gloves and hoods and exiting nan segment successful a Penske rental vehicle.

Luis Severino, #40 of nan New York Yankees, walks disconnected nan section aft being removed during nan sixth inning successful crippled 2 of nan American League Championship Series against nan Houston Astros astatine Minute Maid Park connected Oct. 20, 2022 successful Houston. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The pitchers ain nan homes adjacent nan Yankees' outpouring training facility.