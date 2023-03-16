Yankees pitchers had over $320,000 worth of belongings stolen from their Tampa homes last year

4 hours ago
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Yankees pitchers had over $320,000 worth of belongings stolen from their Tampa homes last year

The Tampa homes of New York Yankees pitchers Luis Severino and Domingo German were burglarized past year, pinch nan righties having mislaid complete a mixed $320,000-worth of belongings.

The homes were surgery into connected 3 abstracted days - intruders entered Severino's location connected some June 1 and 3, while German's location was robbed connected Aug. 19. The Yankees played location games connected each of those days.

Severino's location took nan biggest hit, pinch complete $300,000 worthy of jewelry accessories and different valuables taken from him.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Luis Severino, #40 of nan New York Yankees, pitches during nan outpouring training crippled against nan Detroit Tigers astatine Publix Field astatine Joker Marchant Stadium connected March 10, 2023 successful Lakeland, Florida. The Yankees defeated nan Tigers 4-3.

Luis Severino, #40 of nan New York Yankees, pitches during nan outpouring training crippled against nan Detroit Tigers astatine Publix Field astatine Joker Marchant Stadium connected March 10, 2023 successful Lakeland, Florida. The Yankees defeated nan Tigers 4-3. (Mark Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Court records opportunity 4 group entered German’s location and stole "multiple purses and watches weighted astatine astir $20,000."

Police judge nan intrusions were made by nan aforesaid group of group based connected compartment telephone logs and fingerprints, via nan Tampa Bay Times. However, nary arrests person been made yet.

"Based connected nan aggregate links betwixt nan Hillsborough County burglary of Domingo German’s residence and nan Pinellas County burglary of Luis Severino’s residence … it is apt nan burglaries were committed by nan aforesaid group of suspects," a warrant said.

Domingo German, #0 of nan New York Yankees, looks to person nan shot backmost successful nan 2nd inning against nan Pittsburgh Pirates during a Grapefruit League Spring Training crippled astatine George M. Steinbrenner Field connected March 6, 2023 successful Tampa, Florida.

Domingo German, #0 of nan New York Yankees, looks to person nan shot backmost successful nan 2nd inning against nan Pittsburgh Pirates during a Grapefruit League Spring Training crippled astatine George M. Steinbrenner Field connected March 6, 2023 successful Tampa, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

JONAS BROTHERS DO PLAY-BY-PLAY OF YANKEES GAME, MISTAKENLY CALL BULLPEN A 'BALL PIT'

The suspects were reportedly seen connected surveillance footage wearing masks, gloves and hoods and exiting nan segment successful a Penske rental vehicle.

Luis Severino, #40 of nan New York Yankees, walks disconnected nan section aft being removed during nan sixth inning successful crippled 2 of nan American League Championship Series against nan Houston Astros astatine Minute Maid Park connected Oct. 20, 2022 successful Houston.

Luis Severino, #40 of nan New York Yankees, walks disconnected nan section aft being removed during nan sixth inning successful crippled 2 of nan American League Championship Series against nan Houston Astros astatine Minute Maid Park connected Oct. 20, 2022 successful Houston. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The pitchers ain nan homes adjacent nan Yankees' outpouring training facility.

More
Source Foxnews

Related Article

Hodgson says Lampard Chelsea return a ‘very wise move’; claims he’s ‘ideal man’ for the job

Hodgson says Lampard Chelsea return a ‘very wise move’; claims he’s ‘ideal man’ for the job

1 hour ago
Mets vs. Marlins odds, prediction, line, time: 2023 MLB picks, Friday, April 7 bets from proven model

Mets vs. Marlins odds, prediction, line, time: 2023 MLB picks, Friday, April 7 bets from proven model

1 hour ago
Aaron Rodgers trade buzz: New Jets DL Quinton Jefferson latest to assume trade for star QB will go through

Aaron Rodgers trade buzz: New Jets DL Quinton Jefferson latest to assume trade for star QB will go through

1 hour ago
Ten Hag says Luke Shaw set to miss Everton game after the full-back suffered an injury midweek

Ten Hag says Luke Shaw set to miss Everton game after the full-back suffered an injury midweek

1 hour ago
Salernitana vs. Inter: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, start time, TV channel

Salernitana vs. Inter: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, start time, TV channel

1 hour ago
EFL Q&A: This weekend's action will be vital for the Championship and beyond

EFL Q&A: This weekend's action will be vital for the Championship and beyond

1 hour ago

Popular Article

John Lydon revealed he joined The Masked Singer US for his late wife Nora Forster

John Lydon revealed he joined The Masked Singer US for his late wife Nora Forster

15 hours ago
zkSync Era denies 921 ETH 'stuck forever' in smart contract

zkSync Era denies 921 ETH 'stuck forever' in smart contract

15 hours ago
One Romanian family's fatal attempt to reach the US

One Romanian family's fatal attempt to reach the US

15 hours ago
Kim Kardashian reveals she's been working on a 'dream project' with Japanese architect Tadao Ando

Kim Kardashian reveals she's been working on a 'dream project' with Japanese architect Tadao Ando

15 hours ago
Missing Texas 6-year-old whose mother left the country is now believed dead

Missing Texas 6-year-old whose mother left the country is now believed dead

15 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.