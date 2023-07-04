1 day ago

Yellen to visit Beijing this week in bid to thaw U.S.-China relations

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will recreation to Beijing Thursday arsenic portion of an ongoing Biden management effort to thaw U.S.– China relations, a elder Treasury charismatic said Sunday.

Yellen, who has called nan conception of an economical decoupling from China “disastrous,” has often said successful nan past twelvemonth that she would for illustration to sojourn China. She says nan 2 nations “can and request to find a measurement to unrecorded together” successful spite of their strained relations complete geopolitics and economical development. Yellen will meet this week pinch Chinese officials, U.S. companies doing business successful China and pinch Chinese group and will enactment done July 9, said nan official, who said connected information of anonymity to talk specifications of nan trip.

The extremity of her sojourn is to deepen and summation nan wave of connection betwixt U.S. and China, nan charismatic said. While location are clear areas of communal liking wherever Yellen tin make progress, nan charismatic said, location are besides important disagreements that will not beryllium resolved done a azygous trip.

Story continues beneath advertisement

The astir caller flareup came aft President Joe Biden referred to Chinese President Xi Jinping arsenic a “dictator ” during a run fundraiser earlier successful June. The Chinese protested loudly, but Biden later said his blunt statements regarding China are “just not thing I’m going to alteration very much.”

The U.S. president’s statements person travel aft tensions complete a Chinese surveillance balloon that nan U.S. authorities changeable down, U.S.-led restrictions connected China’s entree to precocious machine chips and ongoing tensions astir nan position and information of Taiwan. Yet successful Biden’s dictator comments during a California fundraiser, nan president told his assemblage “don’t worry” astir China arsenic nan U.S. has taken steps to compete pinch its financial and technological ambitions.

1:57 U.S. and China telephone Blinken’s Beijing sojourn ‘candid and constructive’

Yellen’s travel would travel Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s two-day extremity successful Beijing successful June, nan highest-level meetings successful China successful nan past 5 years. Blinken met pinch Xi and nan 2 agreed to stabilize deteriorated U.S.-China ties. However, amended communications betwixt their militaries could not beryllium agreed upon. Treasury officials didn’t specify which officials she’d meet with, but said it would not beryllium Xi.

Story continues beneath advertisement

The treasury secretary’s sojourn will beryllium much focused connected stabilizing nan world system and challenging China’s support of Russia successful its ongoing onshore penetration of Ukraine. China has developed an uncomfortable closeness pinch nan Kremlin _ claiming neutrality successful nan war, but holding associated subject drills and predominant authorities visits pinch Russian officials.

Still, U.S. officials clasp retired dream that U.S-China relations will not further deteriorate.

Yellen met pinch her erstwhile Chinese counterpart, Vice Premier Liu He, successful January successful Switzerland and made a large reside astatine Johns Hopkins University successful April calling for “ practice connected nan urgent world challenges of our time ” betwixt nan 2 countries for nan liking of maintaining world stability, while supporting economical restrictions connected China to beforehand U.S nationalist information interests.

New developments show glimmers of what could spark a renewed relationship.

At a Paris acme connected world finance past week, a woody was brokered that restructured Zambia’s indebtedness pinch its creditors, which see China _ Zambia’s biggest creditor holding $4.1 cardinal of a full $6.3 cardinal indebtedness load. The woody whitethorn supply a roadmap for really China will grip restructuring deals pinch different nations successful indebtedness distress, and shows nan Asian superpower is consenting to cooperate successful negotiations pinch different Group of 20 nations.

Trending Now

“I americium pleased that nan world organization has travel together to support Zambia successful its clip of need,” Yellen said successful a connection past week.

Story continues beneath advertisement

3:11 Xi, Blinken work together to stabilize US-China relations successful uncommon Beijing talks

However, location are plentifulness of different tensions impacting nan superpowers’ relationship. The find of a Chinese surveillance balloon traversing complete delicate areas of nan U.S. successful February put a damper connected her erstwhile recreation plans, and further strained relations.

U.S. lawmakers earlier this twelvemonth grilled TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew astir information information and nan societal media firm’s ties to China, pinch immoderate pushing a prohibition connected nan app, celebrated among American youths.

And past October, nan Biden management imposed export controls to limit China’s expertise to entree precocious chips, which it says tin beryllium utilized to make weapons, perpetrate quality authorities abuses and amended nan velocity and accuracy of China’s subject logistics.

Yellen’s travel besides comes arsenic Biden considers issuing an executive bid that would tighten rules connected immoderate overseas investments by U.S. companies successful an effort to limit China’s expertise to get technologies that could amended its subject prowess.

Story continues beneath advertisement

Still, waste and acquisition entwines nan U.S. and Chinese economies. And contempt beardown speeches astir nan request to rethink nan relationship, Yellen said successful her Johns Hopkins reside that “a afloat separation of our economies would beryllium disastrous for some countries. It would beryllium destabilizing for nan remainder of nan world. Rather, we cognize that nan wellness of nan Chinese and U.S. economies is intimately linked.”

China shipped much than $536 cardinal worthy of equipment to nan U.S. past year. By contrast, nan U.S. exported $154 cardinal successful equipment to China, according to nan Census Bureau.

Associated Press writer Colleen Long contributed to this report.