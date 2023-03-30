Yellowjackets Season 2 Confirms What Happened To That Body, You Know The One

Showtime
Spoilers for "Yellowjackets" follow.
The flashback storyline successful "Yellowjackets" follows teenage girls from 1996 suburban New Jersey who are portion of their precocious school's "Yellowjacket" shot team. While flying to Seattle for a National title match, they clang onshore successful nan woods of bluish Canada. From nan beginning, we've known wherever this is heading; nan survivors will yet move to cannibalism, not conscionable to stave disconnected starvation but arsenic portion of ritualistic practice.
Flashbacks successful nan aviator showed a woman being caught successful a trap and killed by nan Yellowjackets — acknowledgment to immoderate concealing camera angles and nan cultists' dense fur coats, we don't cognize their identities yet, preserving immoderate mystery. Episode 2 of nan 2nd season, "Edible Complex," revealed nan girls' first indulgence pinch quality soma while tying up a loose extremity from play 1.
Jackie Taylor (Ella Purnell), nan Yellowjackets' captain, had a unsmooth spell of it successful play 1. She stubbornly refused to get her hands soiled pinch difficult activity and her narration pinch nan squad fell apart. Since Jackie didn't characteristic successful nan present-day scenes, fans were predicting a grim extremity for her. Sure enough, successful nan play 1 finale, "Sic Transit Gloria Mundi," she freezes to decease aft being kicked retired of nan compartment nan Yellowjackets took shelter in.
Despite her demise, Jackie's tone — and mortal remains — person continued to facet into play 2 truthful far.
Imaginary friend
Jackie's champion friend until nan extremity was Shauna (played by Sophie Nélisse successful nan past and Melanie Lynskey successful nan present). However, they had a falling retired erstwhile Jackie learned Shauna had slept pinch her boyfriend, Jeff. The past speech they had was a nasty one; Shauna said, "I'm not suspicious of you Jackie, I consciousness sorry for you... precocious schoolhouse was nan champion your life was ever going to get." When Shauna woke up nan adjacent morning, she was devastated to find Jackie dormant and their chance to reconcile gone.
The play 2 premiere, "Friends, Romans, Countrymen," opened 2 months afterward successful nan heavy of wintertime and revealed really Shauna has been keeping her friend's representation alive. She took Jackie's assemblage to nan adjacent shed and has been conversing pinch it arsenic if Jackie was still alive, conscionable for illustration Norman Bates did to his precocious mother Norma successful "Psycho." Shauna went truthful acold arsenic to braid nan body's hairsbreadth and use makeup. However, owed to the implied supernatural power successful "Yellowjackets," it's uncertain if Shauna is hallucinating aliases if is this an evil beingness wearing Jackie's visage.
The uncertainty grew aft "Jackie" taunted Shauna astir Jeff, causing Shauna to push her. After this, Shauna started to spot Jackie for what she was — a corpse. Is this because her encephalon snapped backmost to reality aliases because immoderate was pretending to beryllium Jackie left? In either case, Shauna's illusion of nan pristine Jackie has been shattered because her receptor collapsed disconnected erstwhile nan assemblage fell.
Winter cookout
The Yellowjackets are moving debased connected nutrient from nan carnivore Lottie (Courtney Eaton) killed past season. Shauna, desperately hungry, kept Jackie's receptor and nan premiere concluded pinch her eating it, an appetizer for nan events of tonight's episode.
Now pinch a sensation for flesh, Shauna goes to "talk to" Jackie successful nan mediate of nan night. The mirage taunts her and originates cutting soma from her ain arm, saying, "[She] doesn't request it anymore." When Shauna comes to she realizes nan weapon is successful her hand. The adjacent morning, Taissa (Jasmin Savoy Brown) walks into nan shed and finds Jackie's made-up body, pinch powdered cheeks and smeared pinkish lipstick. The horrified Tai confronts Shauna. When nan second is still reluctant to get free of Jackie, Tai decides they're going to dispose of nan body. Since nan crushed is stiff hard, they opt for cremation connected a mound of firewood instead.
The Yellowjackets slumber while nan occurrence burns, but arsenic they do, a heap of snowfall falls from a character branch onto it (the aerial POV shots beforehand springiness nan belief this was much than serendipity). All of nan flames are extinguished isolated from those beneath Jackie's body; nan ceremonial pyre becomes an oven.
The Yellowjackets awaken to nan smell of cooked nutrient and spot nan crispy Jackie. Unable to restrain themselves immoderate longer, they each gorge themselves. They collectively ideate it's a feast of immaculately prepared consequence and (animal) nutrient pinch themselves draped successful aureate togas for illustration Greek gods. The only 1 who abstains is coach Ben Scott (Steven Krueger). The Coach hasn't shown up successful nan coming time — is he next? All we cognize for judge is that Jackie won't beryllium nan Yellowjackets' past repast earlier they're rescued.
New episodes of "Yellowjackets" aerial connected Showtime each Sunday.