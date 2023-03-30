Yellowjackets Season 2 Confirms What Happened To That Body, You Know The One

Spoilers for "Yellowjackets" follow.

The flashback storyline successful "Yellowjackets" follows teenage girls from 1996 suburban New Jersey who are portion of their precocious school's "Yellowjacket" shot team. While flying to Seattle for a National title match, they clang onshore successful nan woods of bluish Canada. From nan beginning, we've known wherever this is heading; nan survivors will yet move to cannibalism, not conscionable to stave disconnected starvation but arsenic portion of ritualistic practice.

Flashbacks successful nan aviator showed a woman being caught successful a trap and killed by nan Yellowjackets — acknowledgment to immoderate concealing camera angles and nan cultists' dense fur coats, we don't cognize their identities yet, preserving immoderate mystery. Episode 2 of nan 2nd season, "Edible Complex," revealed nan girls' first indulgence pinch quality soma while tying up a loose extremity from play 1.

Jackie Taylor (Ella Purnell), nan Yellowjackets' captain, had a unsmooth spell of it successful play 1. She stubbornly refused to get her hands soiled pinch difficult activity and her narration pinch nan squad fell apart. Since Jackie didn't characteristic successful nan present-day scenes, fans were predicting a grim extremity for her. Sure enough, successful nan play 1 finale, "Sic Transit Gloria Mundi," she freezes to decease aft being kicked retired of nan compartment nan Yellowjackets took shelter in.

Despite her demise, Jackie's tone — and mortal remains — person continued to facet into play 2 truthful far.