Yellowjackets Season 2's Grossest Scene So Far Echoes An Old Tradition

While nan imagery successful nan latest section of "Yellowjackets" is intelligibly Greco-Roman inspired, nan bid arsenic a full often calls to mind a real-life incident that took spot successful 1972, erstwhile a boys' rugby squad crash-landed successful nan Andes mountains. The harrowing story, which is possibly champion chronicled successful an section of nan celebrated podcast You're Wrong About featuring endurance master Blair Braverman, yet featured cannibalism arsenic nan boys resorted to eating their already-deceased friends to survive.

As stomach-churning arsenic nan conception of cannibalism is (even nan cults of Zeus and Dionysus were frowned upon successful humanities texts), nan Andes clang communicative besides includes a belief element. The squad was composed of Christian young men, nary of whom took nan determination to eat a personification lightly and immoderate of whom rationalized nan last-resort determination arsenic akin to nan enactment of taking communion. "Javier recited nan New Testament verses to us: 'He who eats of my soma and drinks of my humor will person eternal life. Take and eat, this is my body,'" subsister Roberto Canessa wrote successful The Daily Mail, referencing chap subsister Javier Methol.

Though "Yellowjackets" shrouds its feast segment successful mystery, it's clear that nan cross-cut sequences are meant to subvert viewers' expectations for what nan show's cannibalism would yet look for illustration erstwhile it arrived. The taboo has ever been cardinal to nan show's spot successful nan scary genre, but now that it's been shattered, it turns retired that it's not an wholly grotesque situation. Instead, "Yellowjackets" calls to mind traditions pinch profoundly belief overtones, ones that impact group transgressing successful hopes that quality will beryllium kinder to them arsenic a result. It's a comparison that's astatine erstwhile twisted and inspired, and we would expect thing little from "Yellowjackets."