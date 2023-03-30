Yellowjackets Season 2's Grossest Scene So Far Echoes An Old Tradition

Showtime
This station contains spoilers for nan 2nd section of "Yellowjackets" play 2.
Well, it yet happened. After a afloat play spent alluding to imaginable acts of cannibalism that took spot during nan Yellowjackets' clip successful nan wilderness, nan 2nd play of nan deed Showtime bid dove correct successful pinch a acheronian feast featuring long-dead Jackie (Ella Purnell) arsenic nan main course.
After Shauna's (Sophie Nélisse) ear snack past week, "Yellowjackets" yet broached nan taxable of cannibalism astatine nan extremity of nan caller season's 2nd episode, successful a segment that makes nan hopeless measurement look astatine erstwhile disgusting, divine, and eerily understandable. It's a astir wordless segment that originates erstwhile a beardown smell wakes up nan girls wrong nan cabin. They attempted to cremate Jackie's body, and nan smell of her charred soma hits their nostrils for illustration nan aroma of a backyard barbecue. "She wants america to," hungry, pregnant Shauna says aft starring nan silent squad retired into nan night. With that, they statesman ripping into their dormant friend's body. One of nan series' long-standing mysteries turns retired to beryllium arsenic elemental arsenic hopeless hunger + really bully smell = eat.
What's up pinch that ancient Greek feast scene?
Kailey Schwerman/Showtime
The cannibalism segment is some elevated and made mysterious by an intercut series that nan section doesn't explain. In it, nan group sits dressed successful what appears to beryllium Ancient Greek feast wear. They deterioration toga-like clothes, athletics elegant hairdos, and are adorned pinch aureate circlets, beads, and laurels. As nan real-life Yellowjackets are hopeless and acold successful nan darkness, this imagined type of them sits astatine a warmly lit feast table, eyeing 1 different tentatively earlier tearing into nan nutrient group earlier them. As they eat their fill, they go stained pinch wine, laughing done mouths afloat of consequence and meat.
This cross-cut segment is evocative, but its meaning isn't instantly clear. Unlike different scenes of mirage aliases imagination, this seems little for illustration a wishful thinking and much for illustration a connection to nan audience, meant to position nan group's determination wrong a acheronian tradition. We whitethorn spot them arsenic monsters aliases hopeless animals, but they image themselves arsenic (initially) civilian and moreover celebratory successful a infinitesimal that seems almost holy.
The feast segment becomes overmuch much understandable erstwhile put wrong nan discourse of ancient Greek traditions, which characteristic aggregate myths and humanities anecdotes astir cannibalistic rituals and sacrifices.
The mountaintop cult of Zeus
Showtime
The "Yellowjackets" feast lines up successful portion pinch respective apocryphal aliases existent ancient Greek traditions. One is nan feast of Lykaia, which writers including Pausanias and Plato referenced successful position that immoderate scholars see affinity aliases exaggeration, while others return them arsenic history, according to historiographer Esther Eidinow.
The stories return spot connected nan real-life Mount Lykaion and typically characteristic a cult devoted to Zeus. According to nan geographer Pausanias, fable told that a man who sacrificed to Zeus connected Mount Lykaion was turned into a wolf, a destiny that would beryllium made imperishable if he tasted quality flesh. Other accounts cited successful Eidinow's activity "Consuming Narratives: The Politics of Cannibalism connected Mt. Lykaion" impact nan sacrifice of a babe connected Zeus's alter, while still much revolve astir young subject men who stitchery for a test-like feast, unaware of whether nan nutrient they eat is really quality aliases animal.
"In modern times, immoderate scholars person besides seen present grounds to support nan reality of a cannibalistic ritual," Eidinow writes, referring to nan ritual arsenic a "banquet." While "Yellowjackets" doesn't person a werewolf myth, it does person a group of young group gathered connected nan mountaintops, engaging successful ritualistic consumption. Zeus, it's besides worthy noting, is considered nan deity of weather, and nan harsh wintertime ambiance is nan toughest obstacle nan girls person faced yet. Another article, "Divine Hunger: Cannibalism successful Greek Mythology" by Zeynep Tareen, explains nan intersection of story and cannibalism plainly successful reference to Cronos and Zeus: "Savage mythologies render paternal cannibalism earthy since they thief explicate cosmic events and nan metamorphoses of nature."
An animalistic tradition
Kailey Schwerman/Showtime
The feast of Lykaia isn't nan only ancient Greco-Roman cult contented nan eerie "Yellowjackets" feast calls to mind; it's besides reminiscent of a bacchanal, a wild, excess-filled revelry successful grant of nan deity Dionysus. Specifically, nan blending of nan feast imagery and cannibalism constituent telephone to mind thing called omophagia, nan accepted eating of earthy nutrient successful grant of nan deity of fertility, nature, and revelry. While Jackie wasn't really earthy nutrient by this point, she still mostly fits nan bill. According to Encyclopedia.com, nan contented was written astir by Plutarch and Euripides, among others, and progressive a benignant of feast-induced frenzy that culminated successful ripping isolated a victim, beryllium it animal aliases person, to eat raw.
"In nan Dionysian tradition, some [tearing isolated and eating raw] harvester to shape an image of what is some subhuman and superhuman, some beastlike and godlike, astatine nan aforesaid time," according to nan resource. It's a descriptor that surely matches up pinch nan show's cross-cut betwixt nan survivors' frantic reality and imagined godly feast. Scholar and writer Johan Tralau made mention of some nan cult of Zeus and nan cult of Dionysus successful his activity "Cannibalism, Vegetarianism, and nan Community of Sacrifice," moreover quoting a snippet of Euripides' penning that references "completing [Zeus'] raw-eating feasts and holding torches precocious for nan Mother of nan mountain." There whitethorn not beryllium existent Greek gods successful "Yellowjackets," but nan upland surely seems to person a tone each its own.
Flesh made holy
Kailey Schwerman/Showtime
While nan imagery successful nan latest section of "Yellowjackets" is intelligibly Greco-Roman inspired, nan bid arsenic a full often calls to mind a real-life incident that took spot successful 1972, erstwhile a boys' rugby squad crash-landed successful nan Andes mountains. The harrowing story, which is possibly champion chronicled successful an section of nan celebrated podcast You're Wrong About featuring endurance master Blair Braverman, yet featured cannibalism arsenic nan boys resorted to eating their already-deceased friends to survive.
As stomach-churning arsenic nan conception of cannibalism is (even nan cults of Zeus and Dionysus were frowned upon successful humanities texts), nan Andes clang communicative besides includes a belief element. The squad was composed of Christian young men, nary of whom took nan determination to eat a personification lightly and immoderate of whom rationalized nan last-resort determination arsenic akin to nan enactment of taking communion. "Javier recited nan New Testament verses to us: 'He who eats of my soma and drinks of my humor will person eternal life. Take and eat, this is my body,'" subsister Roberto Canessa wrote successful The Daily Mail, referencing chap subsister Javier Methol.
Though "Yellowjackets" shrouds its feast segment successful mystery, it's clear that nan cross-cut sequences are meant to subvert viewers' expectations for what nan show's cannibalism would yet look for illustration erstwhile it arrived. The taboo has ever been cardinal to nan show's spot successful nan scary genre, but now that it's been shattered, it turns retired that it's not an wholly grotesque situation. Instead, "Yellowjackets" calls to mind traditions pinch profoundly belief overtones, ones that impact group transgressing successful hopes that quality will beryllium kinder to them arsenic a result. It's a comparison that's astatine erstwhile twisted and inspired, and we would expect thing little from "Yellowjackets."