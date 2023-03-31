Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen's accused of 'living a lie' by new lovers wife

Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen has been accused of 'living a lie' by the jilted woman of her 'businessman lover' Robert Davies.

The TV prima and mum-of nine, 48, is believed to person been having nan affair for 5 years with nan 71-year-old despite portraying nan image of a devoted woman to now estranged hubby Clive, 68, on screen.

Speaking to The Sun a devastated Yasumi Davies, 56, revealed she uncovered nan matter erstwhile she recovered a emotion statement successful her husband's car past March.

The scribbled connection from Amanda read: 'Robert, life is excessively short & happiness is excessively rare. I emotion you.'

The finance banker from Toyko said she confronted her hubby aft recognising nan handwriting from a signed transcript of Amanda's book.

She told nan publication: '[Robert] said they'd been having an matter for a fewer years. But alternatively of acknowledging nan symptom I was suffering, he was much concerned astir protecting [Amanda's] TV career'.

She went connected to say: '[Amanda has] portrayed herself arsenic a woman and a mother, devoted to family, hard-working and an inspiration to others.

'But it is each a lie. I ne'er imagined she was personification other down nan cameras and nan truth has surgery my bosom and ended my marriage. There is different broadside to her'.

Despite reportedly ending nan narration connected nan telephone months later he rekindled nan romance.

Earlier this week MailOnline reported friends of Yusami, had spoken of their daze aft nan businessman walked retired of nan family home and ended their 12-year matrimony aft confessing to an having nan affair.

A root adjacent to Yusami said: 'She is perfectly heartbroken by what's happened. She can't judge it. She gave up a profession successful banking aft gathering Rob successful Tokyo and he persuaded her to time off each of her family and friends successful Japan to commencement a caller life pinch him successful nan UK.

'Now he has near her connected her ain to commencement a caller narration pinch Amanda. She is truthful upset and lonely.'

Amanda and web designer Mr Davies, who has been joined 4 times, were pictured together this play and are said to beryllium 'inseparable', contempt their 23-year property gap.

The prima and erstwhile exemplary announced her separation from Clive, 68, successful July, pinch whom she has 9 children, soon aft they said their matrimony had deed a 'rocky patch'.

Amanda and Mr Davies person known each different for astatine slightest 5 years since she and Clive recruited him to update her individual website successful 2018. Their relationship is believed to person blossomed done moving intimately together.

The root adjacent to Mrs Davies said: 'Yasumi suspected for immoderate clip that Robert was up to something. She felt arsenic if he wasn't really coming astir her and that his caput was location else.

'She was cleaning retired nan car and she recovered a handwritten note. There was nary sanction but it was beautiful clear who it was from.

'Yasumi asked Rob for an mentation and he said he had fallen successful emotion pinch Amanda and that they had been seeing each different for 5 years.

'It was a bolt from nan bluish for Yasumi. She near Japan to move to nan UK for Robert and he's conscionable walked retired connected her.'

The root added: 'Yasumi thought she was successful a happy marriage. She's sewage tons of fond memories.

'She met Rob successful Japan and they joined successful Tokyo. She near everything down to travel him to nan UK.

'She knew he had a relationship pinch Amanda but thought it was thing more. They went connected a clay pigeon sprout together successful 2021 and he went pinch her connected her theatre tours, but insisted location was thing much to it.

'It was only erstwhile she recovered nan missive that she realised what had been going on.'

It is understood that Mr Davies, who has 3 children from 3 earlier marriages, ended nan narration pinch Amanda successful March 2022 aft being issued an ultimatum by his wife.

But he moved retired 2 months later aft rekindling nan romance pinch nan Our Yorkshire Farm star.

Neighbours astatine nan Davies' marital location successful Malton, North Yorkshire, told really Mr Davies occasionally pops astir to mow nan section aliases transportation retired location renovations.

They said: 'He'll extremity by each 2 weeks aliases so. If Yasumi is successful he will opportunity hello. He still cares for her - and she does successful return - but he has intelligibly moved on. They are still joined but are surviving abstracted lives.'

Mr Davies and Amanda were pictured together this play successful Folkestone, Kent, wherever she was speaking astatine Leas Cliff Hall arsenic portion of her 'Evening with' tour.

The Owen family, nicknamed nan 'Kardashians of nan countryside', documented their life connected nan Channel 5 show, which ran from 2018 to 2022.

The friend said: 'Everyone is truthful amazed by it. Yasumi has told america that she feels fine, and that's she is strong. But you tin show she is still successful shock.

'She gave up her occupation astatine an finance slope to travel to Yorkshire. It's conscionable her - she has nary family present to move to.

'We consciousness truthful sorry for her. She thinks Amanda has been selfish and wrapped her fingers astir her husband. She's put herself first.

'There's thing concealed astir nan relationship.'

Mr Davies, runs It'seeze Web Design Scarborough, nan institution down Amanda's website.

The personage shepherdess revealed she had made nan 'difficult determination to separate' from Clive successful a associated connection past summer.

'This hasn't been easy, but we some judge it's nan correct prime for nan early of our family,' it read.

And successful a connection published successful October 2021 nan mates said that location were 'stresses and strains' connected their marriage.