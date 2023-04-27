You Can Now Link Your iPhone to Your Windows 11 PC

Hannah Stryker / How-To Geek

Microsoft’s Phone Link has been astir for a while now, but iPhone owners were near retired of nan fun. Now, though, if you person an iPhone and a Windows PC, you tin now person them activity pinch each different seamlessly.

Phone Link now officially supports iOS successful summation to Android, pursuing an first announcement successful February. This intends that you tin now nexus your telephone to Windows 11 and person it show your messages, calls, notifications, and contacts, correct from your computer. This intends that if you tuck distant your phone, aliases group it down to charge, you tin still support up pinch what’s happening astir you. For now, it’s a staged rollout — immoderate users mightiness statesman seeing it today, but it should onshore for everyone by mid-May.

Microsoft does explain that iOS support is simply a spot much constricted than Android support. For one, messaging is constricted — you tin only nonstop matter messages, and you can’t nonstop photos aliases videos, nor return portion successful group conversations. This is simply a limitation connected Apple’s end, though. For afloat integration pinch your iPhone, you’ll apt request a Mac. But it’s still something, and if you hap to ain some an iPhone and a Windows machine aliases laptop, seeing them activity together is still awesome advancement.

Keep an oculus retired for this capacity to rotation retired to your computer. You’ll request iOS 14 aliases higher on your iPhone for nan characteristic to work.

Source: Microsoft