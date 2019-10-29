You Can Restart Your iPhone With Only Your Voice - CNET

Siri has exponentially improved since nan early days erstwhile you could really only nonstop matter messages and spot telephone calls pinch your voice. Now Siri tin execute much analyzable tasks, for illustration remembering wherever your car is parked aliases creating location-based reminders. However, there's 1 caller addition, hidden within iOS 16, that I've wanted to do pinch my sound for years.

You tin yet usage Siri to restart your iPhone.

Prior to this feature, nan only measurement to powerfulness rhythm my instrumentality was to do it manually, obviously. It's not a peculiarly difficult task, but erstwhile I'm successful a rush, it's bully to usage my sound for much progressive things.

Thanks to iOS 16, if you ever person immoderate issues and request to quickly reboot your device, you tin do it pinch conscionable your voice. Here's how.

Restart your iPhone utilizing this elemental sound command

As agelong arsenic you person nan "Hey Siri" characteristic enabled, which perpetually listens for nan two-letter command, you tin opportunity nan pursuing to restart your iPhone:

First, opportunity "Hey Siri" to activate Siri.

to activate Siri. Next, opportunity "Restart iPhone."

And last, opportunity "Yes" erstwhile Siri prompts you to confirm.

Your iPhone will past restart. You'll request to participate your passcode to unlock your screen.

You tin besides pat connected Restart to confirm. Nelson Aguilar/CNET

You tin besides usage this caller characteristic connected nan iPad, but you'll request to beryllium moving astatine slightest iPadOS 16.1.

If you don't person "Hey Siri" enabled, you tin spell to Settings > Siri & Search and toggle connected Listen for "Hey Siri." If you don't want your iPhone listening for this bid each nan time, you tin ever conscionable activate Siri by holding down connected nan broadside fastener for a second, though this does conclusion nan full hands-free facet of restarting your iPhone.