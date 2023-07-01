Young people love Apple Music but it's not their only streaming platform

Apple Music is celebrated pinch a batch of users

While Apple Music whitethorn beryllium nan astir wide utilized Apple service, and is celebrated pinch nan young, it has to compete for their attention. Here's really Apple Music usage breaks down by age.

The latest report from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) examines Apple Music and Apple TV+, which are portion of nan Services segment. These services are nan astir wide utilized among Apple's higher-priced offerings.

It explores customer usage patterns wrong this portion of nan ecosystem, considering variations based connected customer age. For example, among Apple owners of each property groups, much than 40% usage Apple Music, while conscionable nether one-third prosecute pinch Apple TV+.

Apple Music and Apple TV+ usage by age

As expected, nan usage of Apple Music is much prevalent among younger customers, whereas Apple TV+ remains comparatively accordant crossed different property groups. However, contempt its precocious penetration, Apple Music still has competition.

The highest take of Apple Music is observed among users aged 35-44. These comparatively tech-savvy consumers typically find Apple Music to beryllium a convenient solution.

They were portion of nan iTunes generation, wherever owning songs stored connected iPads aliases iPhones was a communal believe for accessing integer music. On nan different hand, nan youngest iPhone users, who are apt much avid euphony streamers, besides grounds beardown usage of Apple Music.

However, they person besides embraced replacement platforms specified arsenic Spotify and TikTok alongside Apple Music.

In opposition to streaming euphony services, streaming video platforms thin to complement each other, and customers often subscribe to aggregate services. Apple TV+ demonstrates a comparatively moreover distribution crossed different property groups, resulting successful much accordant penetration patterns.

While Apple TV+ usage reaches its highest among users aged 35-44 years, astatine 43%, it varies from 21% to 43% crossed different property groups. In comparison, Apple Music exhibits a wider scope of usage, ranging from 10% to 54% crossed property groups.

No matter nan property group, these services play a important domiciled wrong nan Apple ecosystem, contributing economically and fostering customer loyalty. While nan switching costs are little than hardware devices aliases mobile operating systems, they create beardown and lasting customer connections.