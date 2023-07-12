Your Wednesday Briefing: NATO Won’t Invite Ukraine to Join Yet

Ukraine will beryllium invited to subordinate NATO erstwhile ‘conditions are met’

Ukraine wanted a clear timeline for erstwhile it can join NATO. But nan alliance’s leaders would not perpetrate to one.

Yesterday, astatine a acme successful Vilnius, Lithuania, NATO leaders agreed to induce Ukraine to subordinate — but remained vague connected really and when. The leaders said that Ukraine would beryllium invited to subordinate “when friends work together and conditions are met,” and they pledged regular reviews of its advancement toward standards connected populist and subject integration.

The consequence meant that President Biden, who said earlier nan acme that Ukraine was not fresh for membership, and like-minded friends had prevailed complete Poland and Baltic nations, who wanted a general invitation for Ukraine arsenic soon arsenic nan warfare ends.

To amended understand nan debate, I said pinch Steven Erlanger, our main negotiated analogous successful Europe.