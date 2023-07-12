Your Wednesday Briefing: NATO Won’t Invite Ukraine to Join Yet

Image

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister Mark Rutte of nan Netherlands locomotion together astatine nan NATO acme yesterday.
President Volodymyr Zelensky pinch his wife, center, and different leaders astatine nan NATO acme yesterday.Credit...Pool photograph by Ludovic Marin

Ukraine wanted a clear timeline for erstwhile it can join NATO. But nan alliance’s leaders would not perpetrate to one.

Yesterday, astatine a acme successful Vilnius, Lithuania, NATO leaders agreed to induce Ukraine to subordinate — but remained vague connected really and when. The leaders said that Ukraine would beryllium invited to subordinate “when friends work together and conditions are met,” and they pledged regular reviews of its advancement toward standards connected populist and subject integration.

The consequence meant that President Biden, who said earlier nan acme that Ukraine was not fresh for membership, and like-minded friends had prevailed complete Poland and Baltic nations, who wanted a general invitation for Ukraine arsenic soon arsenic nan warfare ends.

To amended understand nan debate, I said pinch Steven Erlanger, our main negotiated analogous successful Europe.

Why won’t Ukraine get into NATO correct now?

Steven: Ukraine is astatine warfare pinch a nuclear-armed Russia, which is correct adjacent door. NATO’s corporate defense promise, nan celebrated Article V, would mean that each NATO personnel is obligated to conflict for Ukraine.

That’s not conscionable “give them weapons” but really “fight for Ukraine.” And cipher wants to do that.

What is nan statement successful favour of offering NATO membership?

“It’s fighting our war.” Ukraine is really defeating NATO’s premier enemy. It’s doing it pinch NATO instrumentality and NATO help, but it has shown itself to beryllium among nan bravest, astir adaptable armies successful Europe.

Some are saying: “We beryllium them a European future. If our committedness that Russia will not triumph nan warfare intends something, past NATO should return this immense governmental measurement and springiness Ukraine a patient committedness to membership.”

President Volodymyr Zelensky: The Ukrainian leader attended a meal pinch NATO leaders aft nan summit. He plans to meet pinch Biden today.

Image

The Chikugo River successful Tachiarai, Japan, connected Monday.Credit...Harumi Ozawa/Agence France-Presse — Getty Images

The apical forecaster astatine nan Japan Meteorological Agency said that portion of Kyushu, nan country’s southernmost main island, had endured its “heaviest rainfall ever experienced” connected Monday. At slightest six group died. Three much are missing.

The rains had stopped by yesterday, but officials warned residents to stay alert for floods and landslides, which nan land is prone to because of its mountainous terrain. In caller years, rains person killed hundreds of group there. Here’s a video of nan caller destruction.

Across southwestern Japan, nan rains person washed distant homes, flooded hospitals and disrupted mobile telephone services, officials said. Officials warned of beardown winds and lightning coming and tomorrow.

In India: The death toll from landslides and floods successful nan northbound roseate to at slightest 49. Bridges and buildings were washed away, officials said.

In nan U.S.: At slightest 117 group successful nan authorities of Vermont were rescued from flooded cars and homes yesterday, and authorities were trying to usage helicopters to get to those who could not beryllium reached by boat. My colleague David Gelles, whose location was affected by nan rain, wrote that these once-shocking ambiance are now commonplace.

Image

Protesters astatine Ben Gurion Airport yesterday.Credit...Tsafrir Abayov/Associated Press

Tens of thousands of demonstrators blocked nan roadworthy extracurricular Israel’s main airport and caused wide disruptions aft nan right-wing governing conjugation pushed guardant pinch plans to limit nan powerfulness of nan Supreme Court. The rallies stretched retired to astatine slightest 20 towns and cities. Police arrested astatine slightest 71 people.

The strength of nan protests did not emergence to nan levels of unrest seen successful March, erstwhile apical waste and acquisition unions unopen down ample parts of nan system to protestation nan government’s efforts to curb judicial power. But aft a three-month hiatus, during which nan authorities and guidance failed to scope a compromise, this caller activity of outrage showed that nan statement is acold from over.

Details: By a mostly of 64 to 56, lawmakers gave provisional support to a measure that would trim nan ways that nan tribunal tin overrule elected officials. If it passes 2 further votes successful nan coming weeks, it could forestall nan tribunal from utilizing nan ineligible modular of “reasonableness” to antagonistic nan government.

  • Fighting is raging successful nan Sudanese metropolis of Omdurman, adjacent Khartoum, arsenic nan warfare stretches into a 4th month.

  • Donald Trump’s lawyers are trying to indefinitely postpone his proceedings connected charges of illegally retaining classified documents aft he near office.

  • Microsoft’s $70 cardinal acquisition of Activision Blizzard could spell guardant as soon arsenic this month, aft a U.S. national judge ruled against a delay.

  • A volcano successful Iceland began erupting. There were nary contiguous risks, officials said, and aerial recreation is uninterrupted.

  • Humanitarian assistance to Syria is successful peril aft 2 U.N. Security Council vetoes efficaciously cut disconnected a captious lifeline to astir 4.1 cardinal group successful opposition-held territories.

Image

A rally successful March during nan International Transgender Day of Visibility successful Tokyo.Credit...Yuichi Yamazaki/Agence France-Presse — Getty Images

Image

“We do what we request to do to support nan lights on,” nan Duchess of Rutland said.Credit...Alice Zoo for The New York Times

It costs a batch to support Belvoir Castle moving — and connected nan correct broadside of British taxation agents. So Emma Watkins, nan Duchess of Rutland, brokered movie deals, started trading branded clothing and alcohol, wrote a tell-all autobiography and renovated her location successful nan English countryside.

She also started a podcast, “Duchess,” wherever she interviews different duchesses astir what sometimes looks much for illustration a occupation than a fairy tale.

Image

Credit...Eric Helgas for The New York Times

Everybody loses immoderate strands of hair: Healthy group typically shed astir 50 to 100 a day.

But if you announcement yourself losing much than that, you mightiness person telogen effluvium, aliases excessive hairsbreadth shedding. It’s difficult to cognize nan nonstop cause, but stress is often a contributing factor.

Luckily, though, normal maturation usually returns a fewer months aft a stressful arena for illustration Covid-19, a gestation aliases nan decease of a loved one. One expert recommended taking a regular multivitamin pinch vitamin D and vitamin B12, but avoiding over-the-counter hairsbreadth nonaccomplishment supplements.

Image

Credit...Gentl and Hyers for The New York Times. Food stylist: Maggie Ruggiero. Prop stylist: Amy Wilson.
