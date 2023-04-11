YouTube Dropped the Ball With NFL Sunday Ticket Options

Justin Duino / Review Geek

YouTube precocious confirmed its pricing for nan NFL Sunday Ticket starting pinch nan 2023-24 play and beyond, disposable connected its level alternatively of DirecTV for nan first clip since 1994. Sure, it’s only $249 for immoderate users, but I deliberation YouTube dropped nan shot (or fumbled) its Sunday Ticket options.

While we’re still successful nan early stages of YouTube having power complete nan ticket, YouTube’s first announcement near overmuch to beryllium desired. For starters, long-time DirecTV users person much questions than answers. Many expected a modern tech institution for illustration Google to return things to nan adjacent level—like single-team streaming options, amended bundles, aliases different pricing. For now, we person nary of that.

YouTube NFL Sunday Ticket Pricing

YouTube TV

For those unaware, nan NFL Sunday Ticket is disposable connected YouTube TV, a unrecorded TV streaming service, aliases straight connected YouTube nether its caller “Primetime channels” tab.

The astir affordable scheme is $349, but if you don’t salary for a subscription to YouTube TV, nan Sunday summons will costs $449 aliases $489, depending connected nan package. Sure, there’s an early vertebrate discount that ends connected June 6th, truthful everyone signing up astir preseason will beryllium paying an limb and a leg. Here’s nan existent pricing structure.

NFL Sunday Ticket pinch YouTube TV: $349 ($249 presale pricing)

($249 presale pricing) Sunday Ticket + NFL RedZone pinch YouTube TV: $389 ($289 presale)

($289 presale) Sunday Ticket via YouTube Primetime Channels: $449 ($349 presale)

($349 presale) Sunday Ticket + NFL RedZone via YouTube Primetime Channels: $489 ($389 presale)

As you tin see, nan NFL Sunday Ticket connected YouTube isn’t overmuch different than nan value connected DirecTV. In fact, for many, it’ll beryllium much expensive. That’s particularly existent if you besides want nan coveted NFL Redzone channel. Paying astir $500 to watch shot is beautiful wild.

These options besides confuse those who’ve ne'er heard of “YouTube TV.” With DirecTV retired of nan picture, anyone pinch a Google relationship tin motion up for nan NFL Sunday Ticket and watch it connected YouTube. Confusing sanction aside, YouTube TV isn’t conscionable a spot afloat of videos for illustration YouTube. Instead, it’s a unrecorded TV streaming level akin to Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum, Cox, DirecTV, Dish, etc., only it’s unrecorded TV complete nan net alternatively of a cablegram container aliases outer dish. It costs $72.99 per month.

You don’t person to person cablegram to get nan NFL Sunday Ticket anymore, but if you do hap to subscribe to YouTube TV, nan NFL Ticket value is discounted.

Another large mobility we spot online is, “Can I salary monthly for nan NFL Sunday Ticket?” Unfortunately, nan reply is no. For now, YouTube does not person nan action for viewers to divided nan value into monthly payments. It’s owed upfront.

No Single-Team Packages (At Least Not Yet)

YouTube

Perhaps nan astir breathtaking facet of YouTube getting nan NFL Sunday summons was nan dream that things would change. Being tied to DirecTV each these years wasn’t doing nan NFL aliases fans immoderate favors.

A premier illustration is single-team streaming packages, which we heard rumors about earlier this year. Instead of paying $389 for nan NFL Ticket and being capable to watch immoderate out-of-market game, I want to watch my favourite team.

As a Green Bay Packers instrumentality surviving successful Las Vegas, trying to watch nan cheeseheads play each week is challenging. Fans and critics everyplace were hoping that YouTube would connection single-team NFL Sunday Ticket options. I’d gladly salary $150 for a single-team package.

YouTube’s charismatic remark is, “We aren’t presently offering single team/individual crippled purchasing options.”

Multi-Screen Streaming Limit

Hannah Stryker / Review Geek

We person much bad news if you’re wondering really galore screens you tin watch nan NFL Sunday summons connected simultaneously. YouTube will only let 2 streams astatine a time. For example, you could person RedZone connected successful nan agency and a crippled successful nan surviving room, but that’s all.

Or, you tin watercourse nan YouTube NFL Sunday summons connected your telephone aliases tablet while it’s besides playing connected a location TV, which counts arsenic two. Thankfully, YouTube is moving connected a multi-view characteristic allowing you to watch up to 4 games connected 1 screen. However, that still doesn’t thief pinch nan instrumentality limit.

With DirecTV, subscribers could position nan NFL Sunday summons connected respective receivers passim nan house. Now, you’ll beryllium constricted to two. It’s worthy mentioning that YouTube TV family groups will each person access, but we’re still unsure really that’ll activity pinch nan two-screen limit.

NFL Sunday Ticket Device Playback Support

rawf8/shutterstock.com

Another interest is instrumentality and playback support. If you’re wondering, “What devices is NFL Sunday Ticket playback supported on?” we person a fewer answers.

With DirecTV, you could hook a container up to immoderate TV, aged aliases new, and bask arsenic galore NFL games arsenic possible. With nan move to streaming services for illustration YouTube TV and YouTube, instrumentality compatibility will beryllium an rumor for some.

According to nan company, NFL Sunday Ticket playback will beryllium supported connected Smart TVs made successful 2016 and later. So, if you’re still utilizing an ancient TV, you’ll beryllium retired of luck. It does sound for illustration prime older devices will beryllium supported, but we don’t yet person a complete list. However, streaming boxes and sticks tin easy springiness an older TV caller features, truthful that’s 1 option.

TV aside, you tin watch nan NFL Sunday summons done YouTube and YouTube TV connected nan web aliases immoderate mobile instrumentality that supports nan YouTube TV app. Most newer streaming devices will beryllium afloat supported.

And a Few Other Problems

Justin Duino / Review Geek

Fans are besides wondering astir being capable to region aliases rewind, DVR options, student discounts, latency issues, and more. Again, location are a batch of unanswered questions correct now, but arsenic we inch person to kickoff, expect to study more.

YouTube already confirmed that pause/FF/RW options are available, truthful you’ll ne'er miss immoderate action. DVR is disposable connected YouTube TV only, wherever subscribers get unlimited DVR unreality storage.

One immense rumor that has a batch of fans talking connected Twitter is latency. When you watch nan NFL connected cablegram aliases DirecTV, it’s almost instant. However, streaming services for illustration YouTube TV person immoderate latency issues, besides known arsenic lag, and nan watercourse runs behind.

For example, during nan Super Bowl, YouTube TV was astir a infinitesimal down cablegram streams. When a squad would score, my telephone would alert maine almost an full infinitesimal earlier I saw it connected my TV. The aforesaid point happens erstwhile watching nan NBA and NHL connected YouTube TV. That’s a mediocre experience, but we’re hopeful Google tin find a measurement to amended latency.

we don't person info to stock astir student pricing rn, but we'll support you successful nan loop connected our latest offers present ➡️ https://t.co/43RhXPnnU1

— TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) April 11, 2023

Another logic YouTube dropped nan ball, astatine slightest truthful far, is pinch student pricing. For years DirecTV has offered an fantabulous discount for assemblage kids, particularly successful dorms, but correct now, YouTube doesn’t person immoderate specified discount and nary info to stock connected if it’ll travel later.

A YouTube organization head precocious answered a information of FAQs connected Reddit, which whitethorn person further answers to immoderate lingering questions astir nan Sunday Ticket this season.

In closing, I’m still highly hopeful that complete nan summertime aliases during preseason, nan NFL and YouTube tin activity together to robust retired immoderate of these issues, adhd further features, aliases return student discounts. More importantly, this is nan first play of a multi-year deal, and things will apt alteration and evolve. We whitethorn not person single-team streaming options successful 2023-24, but there’s a bully chance that’ll yet beryllium an action successful early seasons.

Google paid an perfectly absurd magnitude of money to get nan NFL Sunday Ticket contract, truthful nary of this is simply a surprise. It makes consciousness that nan institution is treading lightly and uncovering nan champion measurement to support fans happy without bleeding money astatine nan aforesaid time.

Plus, nan monolithic metallic lining is that everyone tin bask nan NFL Sunday Ticket without dealing pinch DirecTV. It’s disposable to anyone consenting to salary up.