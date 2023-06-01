YouTube Keyword Research: How to Find Popular Search Terms

4 days ago

What Is YouTube Keyword Research?

YouTube keyword investigation involves uncovering words and phrases users participate into nan YouTube hunt barroom to find videos they want to watch.

These words and phrases are known arsenic YouTube keywords, hunt terms, aliases hunt queries.

Conducting keyword investigation for YouTube helps you understand your target viewers. That way, you tin create nan benignant of YouTube contented they are looking for.

For example, we looked for YouTube keywords for our “SEO for Beginners” video based connected what our target assemblage searches for.

And past utilized those keywords successful nan video’s title, thumbnail, and explanation to thief it look higher successful YouTube hunt results.

The amended you tin target and tailor your videos for your intended audience, nan much apt it is that your video will show up successful their YouTube searches.

And nan much apt you are to get views and subscribers to your channel.

How to Do Keyword Research for Youtube

You tin find keywords for YouTube videos by leveraging 1 aliases much of nan pursuing methods:

Use YouTube Keyword Research Tools

Visit nan Research Tab successful YouTube Analytics

Use YouTube’s Autocomplete Function

Determine nan Search Intent of Your Keywords

Make a Keyword Map

Analyze Your Competitors’ Videos

YouTube keyword investigation tools let you to find retired what your target viewers hunt for connected YouTube. These devices besides springiness you information connected which keywords are apt to output nan astir views and engagement.

The Keyword Analytics for YouTube app tells you really galore searches keywords get. And really competitory those keywords are.

Plus, there’s a free trial. Here’s really to usage it:

After signing up, click “Get started” nether nan “Keywords Research” section.

Search for a keyword that’s related to your video aliases niche (e.g., “headphones”).

And prime your state successful nan apical right, if necessary.

The instrumentality will database related YouTube hunt position successful nan table. Along pinch their “Search Volume” and “Competitive rate.”

You tin get information for nan past day, week, aliases month.

Switch to nan “Fast increasing keywords” tab to investigation trending topics connected YouTube.

Or “Most viewed videos” to spot what’s basking and get inspiration.

Make a preliminary database of keywords based connected your existent business needs and nan information you get from nan tool.

Tip: Try starting retired pinch lower-competition keywords. YouTube users don’t ever scroll far, truthful it tin beryllium amended to prosecute higher rankings. Rather than higher hunt volumes.

Visit nan Research Tab successful YouTube Analytics

The Research tab successful YouTube Analytics shows you celebrated hunt position among your viewers.

To usage nan tool, motion into YouTube Studio and spell to “Analytics” > “Research.”

Then, click nan “Your viewers’ searches” tab.

Enter a hunt word to spot related keywords that your viewers utilized successful nan past 28 days.

The “Search measurement connected YouTube” will only beryllium listed arsenic “High,” “Medium,” aliases “Low.” (Use a instrumentality for illustration Keyword Analytics for YouTube for much circumstantial estimates.)

Look retired for YouTube hunt position marked pinch nan “Content Gap” tag. This intends that nan personification struggled to find a video that satisfied their needs.

Filling these contented gaps could beryllium a awesome measurement to get much views and subscribers.

For broader insights, usage nan “Searches crossed YouTube” tab instead.

Use nan bookmark icon to adhd immoderate keyword to your “Saved” tab.

Use YouTube’s Autocomplete Function

YouTube’s autocomplete usability is designed to service up celebrated searches related to nan query you’re typing. This is 1 of nan astir straightforward methods for uncovering viable YouTube keywords for your videos.

Find keywords by typing nan taxable of your transmission aliases nan taxable you wish to make videos astir successful nan YouTube hunt bar.

YouTube search’s autocomplete usability will past service up aggregate variations of your keyword.

Grab nan applicable YouTube hunt position that show up successful autocomplete results and make videos that target those keywords.

Rinse and repetition pinch different topics and ideas. Before long, you’ll person dozens of awesome video ideas for your channel.

Determine nan Search Intent of Your Keywords

In effect, YouTube is simply a elephantine hunt engine. Like different hunt engines (Google, Bing, and Yahoo), it wants to make judge it serves up contented users want to spot erstwhile they hunt for something.

Search intent refers to what a personification wants to spot erstwhile they hunt a keyword. Now that you person your database of keywords, nan adjacent point to do is find what type of contented your users want to see.

After all, for a video to rank highly successful YouTube’s hunt results for a keyword, it has to get nan hunt intent right.

Sometimes, YouTube hunt position person intents that are easy to determine. If nan keyword is thing for illustration “iPad Pro Review,” you tin presume nan personification is looking for contented that reviews nan product.

Other times, it tin beryllium difficult to show what nan hunt intent is. If nan personification simply types successful “iPad Pro,” you don’t cognize if they’re looking for reviews, features, aliases moreover tutorials.

The champion measurement to find nan hunt intent for a keyword is to participate it into nan YouTube hunt barroom yourself to spot what’s trending.

Take statement of nan videos that are ranking for that keyword—their titles, descriptions, content, and moreover their thumbnails. Aggregate what you spot crossed nan various videos that are ranking, and this will service arsenic nan apt hunt intent for that keyword.

Now that you person nan hunt intent, you tin make much informed decisions regarding your ain video and really to make it amended align pinch that intent.

A user’s hunt intent tin besides explicate wherever they are successful nan acquisition funnel. Each keyword corresponds to a portion of nan acquisition funnel. To build your power and summation your conversions, you should create contented for users astatine each stage.

The 4 types of keywords and their corresponding marketing chimney stages are:

Awareness: Search intent is to study astir a merchandise (e.g., “What are noise-canceling headphones?”) Interest: Search intent has a circumstantial extremity (e.g., “Benefits of noise-canceling headphones”) Desire: Search intent is knowledge astir a imaginable acquisition (e.g., “Top noise-canceling headphones”) Action: Search intent is to make a acquisition (e.g., “Purchase Sony WH-1000XM4 noise-canceling headphones”)

Make a Keyword Map

Use your YouTube keyword investigation to create a keyword map. Keyword mapping is nan process of pairing circumstantial keywords pinch contented pages—or, successful this case, YouTube videos.

The process requires making a floor plan aliases spreadsheet of your apical keywords and nan circumstantial videos they will activity champion with.

Your YouTube keyword representation tin see elements like:

A database of important keywords for your transmission taxable (acoustic guitar music, package development, aliases immoderate your transmission is about)

Monthly keyword search volumes

The hunt intents of your keywords

Your YouTube video URLs that target each keyword (or videos you are readying to make)

Each video’s existent hunt ranking for its corresponding keyword

The magnitude of title each keyword has

There are 2 cardinal reasons to create and support a keyword map:

It helps you support way of which keywords you person and haven’t created contented for. You don’t want to copy your efforts. It acts arsenic a contented roadmap of keywords you’d for illustration to create videos for successful nan future. If you don’t person a video for a circumstantial apical keyword, you cognize what your adjacent video should beryllium about.

You tin make videos optimized for aggregate keywords. But you shouldn’t make aggregate videos optimized for nan aforesaid keyword.

Why? Because they will compete successful YouTube hunt results.

For example, if you person a trading site, and you make 2 videos optimized for nan keyword “target ad,” nan videos could return clicks and views distant from each other.

Analyze Your Competitors’ Videos

Regardless of your niche aliases nan taxable of your YouTube channel, you’re bound to person competitors. Luckily, competitors tin service arsenic awesome inspiration for your ain videos and content.

Pull up immoderate of your competitors’ videos and return statement of nan following:

Which keywords they usage successful their video titles and descriptions

Whether they usage immoderate keyword variations

How they usage keyword variations

While you ne'er want to transcript your competitors’ content, analyzing that contented tin show you what it will return to get much views connected your ain videos.

You tin return this study a measurement further by looking into which keywords your competitors leverage arsenic tags.

Tags typically person minimal effect connected hunt results. But galore YouTubers still usage them to thief their videos rank.

To find nan keywords your competitors are utilizing arsenic tags, propulsion up a competitor video. Then, right-click adjacent to, but not in, nan YouTube hunt bar.

And prime “View page source.”

The HTML root codification will unfastened up successful a caller window.

Type “Ctrl + F” (on a Windows computer) aliases “Command + F” (on a Mac) and type <meta name=“keywords” into nan hunt bar.

Then, look done nan highlighted instances to find nan tag. If available, nan video’s keywords will beryllium listed to nan right.

You tin besides usage a Chrome hold for illustration Tags for YouTube to thief you much easy position a video’s tags.

How to Get More Views pinch YouTube Keyword Research

Once you cognize really to find keywords for YouTube videos, you request to create your content. And optimize it for search.

Video SEO helps guarantee that your videos really get traffic, views, and subscribers.

This process doesn’t person to beryllium rather arsenic analyzable arsenic you mightiness imagine. Over nan adjacent fewer sections, we’ll locomotion you done a fewer ways to make your keywords activity for you:

Get Your YouTube Videos to Rank connected Google

Use YouTube Hashtags

Leverage Video Chapters

Add Keywords to YouTube Videos arsenic Tags

Get Your YouTube Videos to Rank connected Google

You tin thrust moreover much postulation to your videos if they rank connected some YouTube and Google.

YouTube videos tin look connected Google hunt motor results pages (SERPs) done various kinds of SERP features.

On May 24, 2023, astir 15% of desktop SERPs successful nan U.S. featured a video carousel, video result, aliases featured video. According to nan Semrush Sensor.

Video carousels see aggregate videos:

Video results look for illustration modular results pinch thumbnails:

And featured videos are salient video snippets:

To find keywords that trigger videos successful Google Search, usage Semrush’s Keyword Magic Tool.

Enter a keyword to guidelines your hunt around.

Then, take your location and click “Search.”

Next, spell to “Advanced filters” > “SERP Features.”

Select “Video,” “Featured video,” and “Video carousel.” Then click “Apply.”

You’ll spot keywords that incorporate your starting keyword (or a variation). And trigger 1 aliases much of nan video SERP features.

If you tin find keywords astir your taxable that service up video SERP features, you tin see them successful your applicable video contented to thrust postulation from Google and YouTube.

Tip: Use nan Semrush Sensor to spot what percent of SERPs successful your class and location trigger videos. And show really this changes complete time.

YouTube hashtags are a awesome measurement to get much views for your videos. Hashtags are celebrated keywords that you tin adhd to your videos to thief them get much attraction from circumstantial audiences.

YouTube lets group hunt for applicable keywords aliases hashtags that liking them. If you adhd celebrated hashtags to nan titles and descriptions of your videos, you whitethorn look successful much searches.

However, adding hashtags doesn’t needfully thief you rank higher successful YouTube searches. So you should only adhd them if your contented is due for them.

Leverage Video Chapters

Video chapters break your video up into sections pinch their ain titles. These chapters not only let for users to quickly navigate done your contented to nan parts they want to see, but besides supply you pinch nan opportunity to further optimize your video pinch much keywords.

Video chapters are created arsenic portion of nan description, truthful they are publication and indexed by YouTube. This intends you tin usage them to optimize your video content.

To add video chapters, you request to database astatine slightest 3 timestamps successful ascending order. And springiness each conception a name. (Use your YouTube keyword investigation to thief you.)

Make judge to commencement pinch “00:00” and support each timestamp astatine slightest 10 seconds apart.

For example:

Here’s what that looks for illustration successful your YouTube video description:

Chapters tin moreover look successful Google SERPs, perchance expanding traffic:

Tags are descriptive words and keywords that tin make it easier for users to find your content. They are particularly useful if your video contented is astir a taxable that is commonly misspelled.

Google claims that tags play a minimal domiciled successful video ranking and discovery. But it’s still a bully thought to adhd them conscionable successful lawsuit they extremity up being adjuvant for immoderate users.

To adhd tags to caller YouTube videos:

Sign into your YouTube Studio account Click “CREATE” > “Upload Video” Choose your video file During nan upload process, click “MORE OPTIONS” and adhd your tags

For videos already connected your channel:

Sign successful to your YouTube Studio account Click “Content” successful nan paper to nan left Choose which video you want to adhd tags to Type successful your tags successful nan “Tags” field

YouTube Keyword Research FAQs

We’ve compiled nan astir often asked questions astir YouTube keyword investigation and their answers below.

How Do You Create ‘Channel’ Keywords connected YouTube?

After conducting YouTube keyword research, you tin adhd keywords to your transmission description, delegate transmission tags based connected them, and usage them to optimize your YouTube video titles.

What Are nan Best Keywords for YouTube?

The champion keywords vary, depending connected nan taxable of each video. Some videos whitethorn screen wide-ranging, high-level topics. You’d apt want higher-volume keywords that pull an audience. If you’re looking to create niche videos, your keywords should beryllium much targeted to those who want to watch your videos.

For example, personification looking up “oil change” connected YouTube mightiness want to cognize why they should get an lipid change. If personification other were searching for “how to do an lipid change,” you’d want to optimize your station to pull an assemblage that’s looking to perform nan action themselves.

How Do I Track My YouTube Rankings?

Once you person your keywords mapped and your contented created, you tin usage a instrumentality for illustration nan Rank Tracker for YouTube to show really your contented is performing successful YouTube search. The app helps you way your videos’ rankings connected YouTube for nan keywords you choose.

This intends that YouTube keyword investigation tin thief pinch capacity tracking. In summation to video creation and optimization.