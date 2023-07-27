YouTuber KSI to fight unbeaten Tommy Fury in next boxing match

YouTuber KSI will conflict boxer Tommy Fury successful Manchester later this year.

The 30-year-old net star, laminitis of Prime power drinks, has fought successful nan ringing earlier - but this will beryllium his first bout since taking a break from nan limelight after utilizing a racist slur successful an online video.

Fury, nan relative of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, has already fought a YouTube personage this year, beating Jake Paul successful Saudi Arabia successful February.

The Manchester conflict will return spot astatine nan AO Arena connected 14 October.

KSI, existent sanction Olajide Olatunji, has admitted it will beryllium "the toughest conflict successful nan influencer boxing scene".

He has antecedently fought Jake Paul's relative Logan, different YouTuber, who will conflict astatine nan aforesaid arena against an unannounced force group to beryllium revealed successful nan coming days.

Logan Paul will also fight at the event

Fury dismisses 'joke' YouTube fighters

Fury has described nan upcoming bout arsenic "easy money" and said he will sound KSI retired "inside 4 rounds".

The 24-year-old, who starred successful Love Island successful 2019, has won each 9 of his master fights - 4 by knockout.

He told Sky Sports earlier this year that YouTubers-turned-fighters for illustration KSI and nan Pauls "are a spot of a joke".

"All these guys are nan aforesaid to me," he said.

"I'm utilized to increasing up fighting against due boxers."

Fight won't beryllium professionally sanctioned

KSI, who first roseate to fame playing nan FIFA video crippled for an online audience, is simply a regular connected nan celebrated Sidemen YouTube channel, which has astir 19 cardinal subscribers.

October's conflict is being organised by his Misfits Boxing explanation and will beryllium broadcast by DAZN.

However, nan conflict has not been sanctioned by nan British boxing regulator arsenic a master lucifer - and KSI lacks a master licence successful nan UK.

Only 1 of his erstwhile fights has been professionally sanctioned, pinch nan others each exhibitions.

His bout pinch Fury has alternatively been sanctioned by nan Professional Boxing Association, but it won't count towards either fighter's master record.