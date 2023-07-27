Zack Snyder hyping up Blue Beetle is the most wholesome thing you'll see today

Zack Snyder has shared his enthusiasm for Blue Beetle – and it's nan astir wholesome point you'll spot today.

Taking to Twitter, Snyder wrote: "Looking guardant to taking my kids to spot Blue Beetle. #RepresentationMatters #BlueBeetle" Accompanying nan tweet was a image of Blue Beetle himself, group to beryllium played by Cobra Kai's Xolo Maridueña successful nan DC film.

Looking guardant to taking my kids to spot Blue Beetle. #RepresentationMatters #BlueBeetle pic.twitter.com/dJZxQxlWIOJuly 30, 2023 See more

Suicide Squad head David Ayer past retweeted Snyder pinch nan hands up emoji, and DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn besides shared Snyder's post.

While Blue Beetle isn't strictly a DCU film, Gunn has indicated earlier that nan titular hero Jaime Reyes will beryllium the first DCU character. DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters is group to footwear disconnected pinch animated TV show Creature Commandos, pinch Superman: Legacy pursuing successful 2025.

Snyder, meanwhile, is engaged astatine Netflix pinch Rebel Moon, an upcoming sci-fi epic based connected his scrapped Star Wars pitch. That movie is arriving this December 2023.

"I conscionable retrieve James Gunn has this really excited power to him each nan time," Maridueña told us successful nan caller rumor of Total Film magazine, which is retired connected newsstands now. "But them coming into this position of nan movie already being made, and past being like, 'All correct [mimes rifling done a filing furniture arsenic if rummaging done nan movie], let's spot what we person here' – it was very rewarding for them to really respond good to it and bask it. They had their notes present and location story-wise, but I think, successful capturing nan principle of Jaime and nan Reyes family, [they] deliberation we did a really awesome job."

Blue Beetle hits theaters this August 18.