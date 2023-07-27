Zack Snyder hyping up Blue Beetle is the most wholesome thing you'll see today

7 hours ago
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Zack Snyder hyping up Blue Beetle is the most wholesome thing you'll see today

Zack Snyder has shared his enthusiasm for Blue Beetle – and it's nan astir wholesome point you'll spot today. 

Taking to Twitter, Snyder wrote: "Looking guardant to taking my kids to spot Blue Beetle. #RepresentationMatters #BlueBeetle" Accompanying nan tweet was a image of Blue Beetle himself, group to beryllium played by Cobra Kai's Xolo Maridueña successful nan DC film. 

Looking guardant to taking my kids to spot Blue Beetle. #RepresentationMatters #BlueBeetle pic.twitter.com/dJZxQxlWIOJuly 30, 2023

See more

Suicide Squad head David Ayer past retweeted Snyder pinch nan hands up emoji, and DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn besides shared Snyder's post. 

While Blue Beetle isn't strictly a DCU film, Gunn has indicated earlier that nan titular hero Jaime Reyes will beryllium the first DCU character. DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters is group to footwear disconnected pinch animated TV show Creature Commandos, pinch Superman: Legacy pursuing successful 2025. 

Snyder, meanwhile, is engaged astatine Netflix pinch Rebel Moon, an upcoming sci-fi epic based connected his scrapped Star Wars pitch. That movie is arriving this December 2023. 

"I conscionable retrieve James Gunn has this really excited power to him each nan time," Maridueña told us successful nan caller rumor of Total Film magazine, which is retired connected newsstands now. "But them coming into this position of nan movie already being made, and past being like, 'All correct [mimes rifling done a filing furniture arsenic if rummaging done nan movie], let's spot what we person here' – it was very rewarding for them to really respond good to it and bask it. They had their notes present and location story-wise, but I think, successful capturing nan principle of Jaime and nan Reyes family, [they] deliberation we did a really awesome job."

Blue Beetle hits theaters this August 18. In nan meantime, cheque retired our guideline to each nan upcoming DC movies and TV shows for everything other connected nan way. 

Weekly digests, tales from nan communities you love, and more

More
Source Gamesradar

Related Article

Cities: Skylines 2 maps are now "bigger than some countries"

Cities: Skylines 2 maps are now "bigger than some countries"

5 hours ago
If you wanted a Spy Kids reboot, you're in luck with this first look

If you wanted a Spy Kids reboot, you're in luck with this first look

6 hours ago
Everyone is trying to work out the rules of 'timeslipping' thanks to the Loki season 2 trailer

Everyone is trying to work out the rules of 'timeslipping' thanks to the Loki season 2 trailer

6 hours ago
This relaxing game takes the fun of Power Wash Simulator underwater for you to clean the homes of cute little creatures

This relaxing game takes the fun of Power Wash Simulator underwater for you to clean the homes of cute little creatures

6 hours ago

Popular Article

Pinkan Mambo Tak Percaya Michelle Ashley Dilecehkan Steve Wantania: Tangannya Pegang Paha Aku Terus Naik Ke Area..

Pinkan Mambo Tak Percaya Michelle Ashley Dilecehkan Steve Wantania: Tangannya Pegang Paha Aku Terus Naik Ke Area..

17 hours ago
Perbedaan Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 dan Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4

Perbedaan Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 dan Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4

18 hours ago
Michelle Ashley Raezya Dilecehkan Oleh Ayah Tiri, Sempat Diberi Uang Tutup Mulut Sebesar Rp300 Ribu

Michelle Ashley Raezya Dilecehkan Oleh Ayah Tiri, Sempat Diberi Uang Tutup Mulut Sebesar Rp300 Ribu

17 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions · Disclaimers · DMCA · Privacy Policy ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.