Zelda fans can agree on at least one thing: Tears of the Kingdom is meme heaven

1 hour ago
The caller gameplay objection of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of nan Kingdom has fans going buckwild, debating nan lore implications, arguing complete whether nan caller crippled will beryllium different capable from Breath of nan Wild, and imagining nan possibilities of nan caller mechanics. But there's 1 point that tin merge immoderate community: nan memes.

Of course, Fuse is simply a large deed pinch nan memelords. Link's caller expertise to instrumentality immoderate 2 items together looks arsenic goofy arsenic it does powerful in-game, and that operation of silly and superior is nan cleanable look for drama magic.

Forget nan Master Sword, present I travel Ganon #ZeldaTearsOfTheKingdom pic.twitter.com/41FfXz5SozMarch 28, 2023

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of nan Kingdom (2023) pic.twitter.com/H25YZ3sltDMarch 28, 2023

Perhaps unsurprisingly, location person been a batch of comparisons to nan Soulsborne bid because it's 2023 and each crippled lives successful nan protector of Elden Ring these days. Just ideate rolling up connected Malenia pinch a beard attached to a sword... attached to a sword.

Ultrahand was nan different mind-blower of nan gameplay demo, and its possibilities are moreover much intriguing. I'm still hoping that I'm gonna beryllium capable to build mechs alongside nan cars and airships we've already seen - but you tin beryllium judge that YouTubers and speedrunners are going to beryllium creating immoderate utterly chaotic worldly pinch these tools.

Now, location is 1 much notable item successful Tears of nan Kingdom that hasn't been remarked upon enough: Link's luscious mane. At definite angles, it moreover looks a spot mullet-like - there's surely a statement going connected whether it's front, back, aliases each complete - and now that we've seen Fuse, we cognize nan truth. Link is MacGyver.

Fuse and Ultrahand warrant this sequel to Breath of nan Wild successful a measurement erstwhile Tears of nan Kingdom reveals person not.

Dustin Bailey joined nan GamesRadar squad arsenic a Staff Writer successful May 2022, and is presently based successful Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances successful nan worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first arsenic a freelancer, past arsenic a news writer astatine PCGamesN for astir 5 years. His emotion for games was sparked location betwixt Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of nan Old Republic, and these days you tin usually find him splitting his intermezo clip betwixt retro gaming, nan latest large action-adventure title, aliases a agelong haul successful American Truck Simulator.

