Zero Gravity Management Signs Keenspot, Comics Creator Behind Hit Jennifer Lopez Pic ‘Marry Me’

EXCLUSIVE: Zero Gravity Management has signed transmedia institution Keenspot Entertainment, whose webcomic and schematic caller Marry Me by Bobby Crosby was precocious adapted by Universal into nan deed rom-com of nan aforesaid name, starring Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson.

Released simultaneously past twelvemonth successful theaters and connected Peacock, Marry Me deed #1 astatine nan container office upon its Valentine’s Day play opening and besides came successful arsenic Peacock’s most-streamed day-and-date title to date.

The institution down nan root material, co-founded by CEO Chris Crosby, which has Bobby Crosby serving arsenic President, launched arsenic a pioneering patient of webcomics successful nan twelvemonth 2000, racking up billions of impressions connected its website, keenspot.com and yet branching retired into print. Now a apical indie patient successful comic book stores worldwide, pinch nonstop marketplace income often connected par pinch competitors for illustration Archie Comics, Keenspot besides has a book statement distributed exclusively by Simon & Schuster.

Keenspot is presently producing a bid adjustment of nan comic bid Grubbs by Max Weaver, which features nan voices of Wil Wheaton, Jerry O’Connell, Jodie Sweetin, Jaleel White, Jason Marsden and Debi Derryberry. M.J. Offen (Jade Armor) is serving arsenic showrunner, co-producer and sound head for nan series, pinch Zero Gravity’s Glass House Studios supplying nan animation.

The institution is besides presently processing a number of different projects based connected IP from its room of 100+ titles including Softball Crew, based connected nan videos by Bobby Crosby that person attracted complete 800M views connected his YouTube channel, and nan comic book spin-off that followed. The writer down nan animated bid adaptation, pursuing a ragtag group of amateur softball players who get into adventures done abstraction and time, is SpongeBob SquarePants‘ Emmy-nominated Richard Pursel.

Pursel is besides presently attached arsenic showrunner for Keenspot’s animated bid Kung Fu Legume, based connected nan kids comics by Michael Adams astir a legume who gains sentience and martial arts mastery aft getting struck by lightning successful space, past teaming up pinch a young woman brilliant and her robot grandpa to prevention nan multiverse. The 5th rumor of that comic book hits stories March 22nd, pinch a related book postulation planned for nan 2023 vacation season.

Among nan Keenspot comics besides successful progressive improvement for movie and TV are Bobby Crosby’s pre-World War II romance Dreamless; Brett Murphy’s Toy, astir an inventor named Toy who besides happens to be a toy; Troy Dongarra’s Kid Slapshot, watching arsenic nan past quality boy live connected a satellite of monsters escapes aft being granted space-faring powers; Erik Klaus’ Ninjas & Robots, successful which a ninja princess pinch representation nonaccomplishment battles robot overlords; Casey Bowker’s Hollowed, pursuing 2 mismatched detectives arsenic they way a serial slayer who hollows retired their victims; and Chris Crosby’s God Mode, group astatine nan dawn of nan internet, successful which a feisty Asian-American woman creates a gaming website acquired by an out-of-touch conglomerate.

Upcoming people comic book launches from Keenspot see Danny Harrell’s Rebel Grrrls successful July, Matt Fife and Matt Rodgers’ sci-fi drama Happy Astronaut in August, and Chris Crosby & Mike Rosenzweig’s 1890s-set supernatural Western Greenhorns in September. And launching successful May arsenic a Keenspot webcomic is Amber Greenlee’s Captain T.

“My relative Bobby and I are highly enthusiastic that Keenspot is now being represented by Zero Gravity,” said Chris Crosby. “Very cool!”

“As a Keenspot comic creator myself, I’m excited to beryllium partnering pinch Zero Gravity to thief accommodate our characters to different media,” added Immortal comic book creator Rob Potchak, who serves arsenic subordinate editor for Keenspot’s comic book line.

Representing a divers rosters of actors, writers, board and producers moving successful movie and television, Zero Gravity has besides been down films for illustration Copshop and The Marksman, arsenic good arsenic specified bid arsenic Ozark, Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! and Self Made: Inspired by nan Life of Madam C.J. Walker.