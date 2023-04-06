Zestmoney cuts 20% of its workforce after PhonePe deal collapse

Zestmoney has laid disconnected 20 per cent of its workforce aft nan acquisition woody pinch fintech awesome PhonePe was called off.

According to sources who said to businessline on nan information of anonymity, Zestmoney is now looking to raise costs from existing investors. The Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) start-up is besides readying to restructure nan business to execute profitability successful nan adjacent fewer months and support a thin workforce.

Moneycontrol was nan first to study this development,.

Also read: Shriram Finance’s Jubilee deposits connection 8.5%: Should you invest?

Zestmoney had not responded to businessline’s queries by nan clip of publishing this news.

According to Linkedin, Zestmoney has astir 200-500 labor earlier nan layoffs. As of October, Zestmoney had a web of complete 10,000 online partners and 75,000 beingness stores. Zestmoney has a registered personification guidelines of 17 cardinal and is unrecorded astatine 85,000 unit touchpoints crossed India.

PhonePe was successful talks to get Zestmoney for $200-$300 cardinal past year. PhonePe later decided to not spell up pinch nan deal arsenic nan business owed diligence of Zestmoney did not meet its required standards.