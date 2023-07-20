Zhang Shuai quits tennis match after opponent rubs out a ball mark with her foot in disputed call

Chinese tennis subordinate Zhang Shuai discontinue a lucifer aft her force rubbed retired a shot people pinch her ft pursuing a disputed statement telephone astatine nan Budapest Grand Prix.

The second-seeded Zhang retired from nan lucifer while trailing 6-5 successful nan first group against Hungarian force Amarissa Toth astatine nan clay-court tourney connected Tuesday.

The conflict related to a forehand from Zhang that appeared to beryllium successful but was called out. Zhang based on nan determination but it stood and nan lucifer continued concisely earlier nan disagreement astir nan statement telephone began again.

As Zhang repeated her protests, Toth walked complete to nan shot people and rubbed it retired pinch her foot.

“Wait, wait, wait! Keep nan mark,” Zhang shouted successful response. “What are you doing? Why would you do that?”

Zhang sat crying and shaking her caput connected her chair for a fewer moments astatine nan broadside of nan tribunal earlier quitting.

She shook hands pinch nan main umpire and Toth earlier appearing to constituent her fingers astatine nan crowd, which had booed and jeered her for disputing nan call.