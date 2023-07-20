Zhang Shuai quits tennis match after opponent rubs out a ball mark with her foot in disputed call

16 hours ago
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Zhang Shuai quits tennis match after opponent rubs out a ball mark with her foot in disputed call
Chinese tennis subordinate Zhang Shuai discontinue a lucifer aft her force rubbed retired a shot people pinch her ft pursuing a disputed statement telephone astatine nan Budapest Grand Prix. File

Chinese tennis subordinate Zhang Shuai discontinue a lucifer aft her force rubbed retired a shot people pinch her ft pursuing a disputed statement telephone astatine nan Budapest Grand Prix. File | Photo Credit: AP

Chinese tennis subordinate Zhang Shuai discontinue a lucifer aft her force rubbed retired a shot people pinch her ft pursuing a disputed statement telephone astatine nan Budapest Grand Prix.

The second-seeded Zhang retired from nan lucifer while trailing 6-5 successful nan first group against Hungarian force Amarissa Toth astatine nan clay-court tourney connected Tuesday.

The conflict related to a forehand from Zhang that appeared to beryllium successful but was called out. Zhang based on nan determination but it stood and nan lucifer continued concisely earlier nan disagreement astir nan statement telephone began again.

As Zhang repeated her protests, Toth walked complete to nan shot people and rubbed it retired pinch her foot.

“Wait, wait, wait! Keep nan mark,” Zhang shouted successful response. “What are you doing? Why would you do that?”

Zhang sat crying and shaking her caput connected her chair for a fewer moments astatine nan broadside of nan tribunal earlier quitting.

She shook hands pinch nan main umpire and Toth earlier appearing to constituent her fingers astatine nan crowd, which had booed and jeered her for disputing nan call.

More
Source Thehindu

Related Article

Jai Bharathi: handlebar high

Jai Bharathi: handlebar high

5 hours ago
Deadly shooting 'overshadows' start of World Cup

Deadly shooting 'overshadows' start of World Cup

7 hours ago
Bounty hunting and cheat chasing - the battle for Kenya’s conscience

Bounty hunting and cheat chasing - the battle for Kenya’s conscience

10 hours ago
Rahane looks for bagful of runs in 100th Test between India and West Indies

Rahane looks for bagful of runs in 100th Test between India and West Indies

11 hours ago

Popular Article

News24.com | Blow to Moti Group's plans for Zimbabwe lithium plant as Chinese partner cuts stake

News24.com | Blow to Moti Group's plans for Zimbabwe lithium plant as Chinese partner cuts stake

16 hours ago
News24.com | Video of Julius Malema struggling to slaughter cow sparks public outrage

News24.com | Video of Julius Malema struggling to slaughter cow sparks public outrage

16 hours ago
News24.com | WATCH | Truck crash on N3 highway near Cato Ridge causes traffic chaos

News24.com | WATCH | Truck crash on N3 highway near Cato Ridge causes traffic chaos

16 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions · Disclaimers · DMCA · Privacy Policy ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.