Zion Williamson ruled out for NBA's play-in tournament, has not played since early January: report

The New Orleans Pelicans will beryllium without their superstar erstwhile nan NBA play-in tournament starts adjacent week.

The Pelicans ruled Zion Williamson retired for nan play-in tournament, and his position for nan playoffs is successful uncertainty should New Orleans advance, according to The Athletic.

Zion Williamson, #1 of nan New Orleans Pelicans, prepares to sprout a free propulsion during nan crippled against nan Philadelphia 76ers connected January 2, 2023, astatine nan Wells Fargo Center successful Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

Williamson has not played since January 2nd, erstwhile nan first wide prime of nan 2019 NBA Draft injured his hamstring against nan Philadelphia 76ers.

He has played successful conscionable 29 games during nan 2022-23 season, averaging 26.0 points and 7.0 rebounds per game.

On Thursday, Pelicans executive vice president of hoops operations David Griffin said that Williamson would proceed pinch his rehab.

Zion Williamson, #1 of nan New Orleans Pelicans, looks connected during warm-ups earlier nan preseason crippled against nan Miami Heat connected October 12, 2022, astatine FTX Arena successful Miami, Florida. (Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images)

"After further evaluation, it has been wished that Zion Williamson will proceed his rehabilitation and conditioning regimen," Griffin said. "We will proceed to show his progression and updates will beryllium provided arsenic warranted."

New Orleans secured a play-in spot connected Wednesday successful a triumph complete nan Memphis Grizzlies and has an opportunity to move up successful nan standings arsenic they presently beryllium a crippled down nan LA Lakers and nan Golden State Warriors.

"It’s unthinkable to person nan opportunity 2 years successful a statement to play successful nan postseason," second-year Pelicans coach Willie Green said. "We’re continuing to build. So, for us, this a large step."

Zion Williamson, #1 of nan New Orleans Pelicans, retired owed to injury, watches from nan chair during a crippled against nan Golden State Warriors astatine Chase Center connected March 28, 2023, successful San Francisco, California. (Loren Elliott/Getty Images)

Williamson has spent nan mostly of his NBA career dealing pinch injuries, missing nan full 2021-22 play pinch a surgery foot.

The Duke merchandise has played successful conscionable 114 games successful 4 seasons.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.