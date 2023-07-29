zkSync-Native DeFi Aggregator Kannagi Finance Rug Pulls $2 Million

DeFi protocol Kannagi Finance launched only a period ago, promising precocious yields for stablecoin deposits and lending. As such, nan task gained a batch of hype successful nan zkSync organization for bringing celebrated decentralized finance (DeFi) features to nan Ethereum Layer 2 web scaling solution.

Before its launch, Kannagi Finance claimed to beryllium different from different output farming protocols and promised users nan champion output and trading interest rewards pinch its KANA tokens. However, caller developments from Kannagi Finance constituent to what galore mightiness telephone a rug pull.

The Aftermath: Investor Losses Total $2 Million

The DeFi abstraction moves fast, and Kannagi Finance was nary exception. This zkSync-based gross aggregator launched this twelvemonth promising precocious yields pinch maximum returns pinch debased fees/slippage. This attracted a number of investors and nan full worth locked (TVL) successful Kannagi’s pools reached $2.22 cardinal connected July 24th.

However, information from DeFi TVL aggregator DefiLlama shows that Kannagi’s dev squad has allegedly pulled complete $2 cardinal worthy of personification costs and vanished into bladed air. As of nan clip of writing, nan full worth locked successful nan decentralized output aggregator has dropped from $2.13 cardinal to $0.17.

Peckshield, a blockchain information company, besides tweeted regarding nan issue, arsenic nan task seems to person vanished from societal media.

Social media channels of Kannagi Finance, including Twitter and its website person each been deleted without anterior warning.

Rug Pulls In DeFi

Rug pulls, aliases exit scams, are unluckily each excessively communal successful nan cryptocurrency space. Since September 2020, astir 2 cardinal investors person go victims of these scams. According to Chainalysis, complete $2.8 cardinal worthy of cryptocurrency was stolen successful rug pulls passim 2021 alone.

A akin report by blockchain consequence monitoring patient Solidus Labs, besides showed that an mean of 350 crypto scam tokens were developed per time successful 2022.

Exploitations, successful particular, look to beryllium rampant connected zkSync Era successful nan past month. Earlier this week, different lending protocol connected nan Layer 2 solution called EraLend was exploited and $3.4 cardinal worthy of crypto was stolen. The hacker drained nan costs successful aggregate USDC transactions and nan lending protocol has since suspended each borrowing operations.

While crypto crimes person been down significantly in 2023, rug pulls for illustration this service arsenic an important informing for nan DeFi community. It highlights nan risks of investing successful unregulated DeFi platforms pinch anonymous founders.

