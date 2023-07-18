New! Visitor ratings! Click connected a prima to bespeak your standing of this movie!

Zom 100: Bucket List of nan Dead is simply a 2023 Japanese live-action drama scary movie adjustment of nan celebrated manga bid of nan aforesaid name. Bullied by his boss, worked astir nan clock, Akira is thing much than a firm drone. All it takes is simply a zombie outbreak for him to yet consciousness alive.

Directed by Yûsuke Ishida from a screenplay written by Haro AsoTatsuro Mishima and Kotaro Takata. Produced by Akira Morii.

The Robot Communications accumulation stars Eiji Akaso, Mai Shiraishi, Shuntaro Yanagi, Yui Ichikawa, Mayo Kawasaki, Akari Hayami, Miwako Kakei and Kurumi Nakata.

Plot synopsis:

Akira Tendo (Eiji Akaso) useful astatine an abusive, soul-crushing institution wherever he suffers endless precocious hours, powerfulness harassment from his boss, and illogical tasks. He spends his days emotion much dormant than alive.

One morning, nan municipality is overtaken by zombies and nan acquainted scenery is already devastated. Seeing specified destruction, Akira shouts pinch glee that he doesn’t request to spell to nan agency anymore.

Showing his innate positivity, Akira comes up pinch a database of a 100 things he wants to do earlier he becomes a zombie and “kicks nan bucket”, including cleaning his location and camping connected his balcony, and sets retired to complete his bucket list…

Release date:

Zom 100: Bucket List of nan Dead will watercourse worldwide connected Netflix connected August 3, 2023.

Teaser:

Trailer:

Background:

Zom 100: Bucket List of nan Dead is simply a manga bid written by Haro Aso and illustrated by Kotaro Takata. It has been serialised successful Shogakukan’s seinen manga mag Monthly Sunday Gene-X since October 2018, pinch its chapters collected into fourteen tankōbon volumes arsenic of June 2023.

Meanwhile, an anime tv bid adjustment of Zom 100: Bucket List of nan Dead by Bug Films is group to premiere connected Netflix connected July 9, 2023. There will beryllium a full of 12 episodes successful nan first season. Episodes will beryllium disposable weekly, pinch caller episodes connected Sundays until nan play finale connected September 24th, 2023. Each section will person an approximate runtime of 24 minutes.

Original Japanese title:

ゾン100～ゾンビになるまでにしたい100のこと～

