Zucchini Chips Recipe

This tasty Zucchini Chips look makes a awesome broadside crockery aliases appetizer. Zucchini Chips topped pinch parmesan and baked til crispy is simply a delicious measurement to bask this vegetable!

Zucchini has to beryllium 1 of nan astir prolific vegetables I’ve ever grown successful my garden. I emotion really versatile this rootlike is and bask making each types of zucchini recipes pinch it – from treats for illustration Chocolate Zucchini Bread to Olive Oil Zucchini Noodles to bask for meal immoderate time. So erstwhile I tasted immoderate fabulous zucchini chips astatine a restaurant, I knew I was going to create my ain – yet moreover amended – Zucchini Chips look astatine home!

These Zucchini Chips are savory, crispy, and truthful scrumptious, served arsenic a elemental broadside crockery pinch everything from chicken, to hamburgers and steaks, and a make a favourite small nibble for parties and entertaining arsenic an appetizer.

My family, friends, and guests emotion these zucchini chips, and I deliberation you will too!

How to Make Zucchini Chips

The zucchini chips I first tried successful nan edifice were heavy fried, but I knew that erstwhile I created my ain recipe, I wanted to bake them instead.

These baked zucchini chips person each nan crispy deliciousness of nan fried ones and I for illustration them to nan different type that inspired my look for these chips. This Zucchini Chips look pinch zucchini sliced bladed and prepared pinch Parmesan and spices and baked to aureate brownish crispy perfection creates nan astir astonishing spirit experience!

Ingredients

Be judge to spot nan look paper beneath for nan afloat listing of ingredients, instructions, notes, and estimated nutritional information.

To make these, you’ll request these ingredients (along pinch a mandoline aliases food processor to get very bladed slices):

Zucchini – caller mean size zucchini sliced into very thin rounds

– caller mean size zucchini sliced into very rounds Kosher salt – Used to brackish earthy slices to tie retired nan other water.

– Used to brackish earthy slices to tie retired nan other water. Olive lipid spray aliases melted butter – you tin besides usage oliva lipid to lightly brushwood nan zucchini rounds

aliases – you tin besides usage oliva lipid to lightly brushwood nan zucchini rounds Parmesan cheese – freshly grated is best, but you besides usage bully value grated Parmesan successful nan refrigerated conception of nan market store. Do not usage nan powdered “parmesan” successful nan shaker can. Make judge to usage finely grated Parm alternatively of thicker shreds for nan champion results for this recipe.

– freshly grated is best, but you besides usage bully value grated Parmesan successful nan refrigerated conception of nan market store. Do not usage nan powdered “parmesan” successful nan shaker can. Make judge to usage finely grated Parm alternatively of thicker shreds for nan champion results for this recipe. Fresh parsley – chopped

– chopped Stone House Seasoning – my ain location seasoning

Step-by-Step Instructions

Slice and prep nan zucchini.

The cardinal to getting nan astir delicious, crispy zucchini chips is nan thin slice. I urge utilizing a mandoline aliases a nutrient processor to guarantee even, bladed slices.

Salt nan slices.

Sprinkle nan sliced rounds pinch 1 spoon of kosher brackish and put successful a colander successful nan descend aliases connected a ligament rack fitted to a baking expanse arsenic shown. After allowing nan zucchini to beryllium pinch brackish for nary longer than 30 minutes, springiness nan slices a speedy rinse, past blot barren pinch insubstantial towels. This helps to tie retired immoderate of nan other h2o from nan caller zucchini and helps nan baked zucchini chips to beryllium crispy and not soggy.

Arrange connected baking sheet.

Prep a rimmed baking expanse pinch a fitted ligament rack aliases statement pinch parchment paper. Place thinly sliced zucchini slices onto nan baking expanse truthful they aren’t overcrowded. Spray lightly pinch a spritz of oliva lipid spray. If you for illustration aliases you don’t person an oliva lipid spritzer, you tin brushwood nan zucchini rounds very lightly pinch oliva lipid aliases melted butter.

Mix toppings and sprinkle.

Blend together nan grated Parmesan, chopped caller parsley, and Stone House Seasoning. Sprinkle nan Parmesan substance lightly and evenly connected nan zucchini.

Bake and serve.

Place successful preheated oven and cook until food is melted and zucchini reaches desired crispness (total astir 30 minutes). Watch nan zucchini cautiously to forestall burning. The cook clip whitethorn alteration by a fewer minutes according to nan thickness of nan portion of zucchini. Once done, region from oven and serve.

Recipe Tips Slicing nan zucchini successful bladed azygous slices pinch a mandoline aliases a nutrient processor helps to make judge nan zucchini chips tin cook to beryllium crispy. Giving nan slices a brackish curen is an other step, but it does thief to region other moisture. While nan measurement is optional, I would propose that you don’t skip it. Don’t time off nan brackish connected for a agelong clip aliases usage much than 1/2 spoon per medium-sized zucchini, though – much is not amended wherever this is concerned.

Storage Instructions

To store – Place immoderate leftover zucchini chips successful an airtight instrumentality and refrigerate for up to 2 to 3 days. Leftover and refrigerated zucchini chips will not beryllium arsenic crispy arsenic they are caller from nan oven.

To reheat – Place nan leftover zucchini chips connected a ligament rack connected a baking expanse successful a preheated oven astatine 350 degrees for astir 6-8 minutes aliases until conscionable heated through. They don’t reheat good successful nan microwave.

Ways to Serve Zucchini Chips

These tasty small chips are a favourite successful my location because they are cleanable to service successful truthful galore ways!

Serve arsenic a Side Dish. I for illustration to service them pinch each types of main dishes – from Skillet Ribeyes to Baked Chicken to Pork Chops to hamburgers and more. They are an astonishing low-carb broadside served pinch a Tuna Salad Sandwich alternatively of murphy chips.

Serve arsenic an Appetizer. When you are having a casual party, these make an fantabulous summation to an appetizer barroom pinch immoderate different favorites, specified arsenic Gazpacho, Spinach Artichoke Dip, aliases Chips and Salsa.

Serve arsenic a Snack. Bake a batch of these scrumptious zucchini chips for immoderate savory, crispy snacks. They are delicious small nibbles each connected their ain but spell good pinch hummus, salsa, aliases ranch dip.

Be judge to save this look for summertime erstwhile you person abundant zucchini from nan plot aliases nan market. I dream that you bask them arsenic overmuch arsenic my family and friends do!

Frequently Asked Questions

How do I support my zucchini chips from being soggy? Salting nan zucchini slices for up to 30 minutes pinch a spot of brackish – half a spoon of kosher brackish per 1 mean size zucchini – will thief to commencement pulling nan h2o retired of nan zucchini. Longer times aliases much brackish are not needed and tin really activity against nan extremity of helping to make nan zucchini crispy. How do I make nan crispest zucchini chips? Slice bladed utilizing a mandoline aliases nutrient processor, do brackish curen to slices to tie retired other h2o and pat dry, and usage a ray mist of oliva lipid anterior to baking successful a basking oven.

Here is my Parmesan Black Pepper Zucchini Chips recipe. Make them soon!

Prep Time: 5 minutes minutes Cook Time: 30 minutes minutes Total Time: 35 minutes minutes Servings: 4 ▢ 3 medium zucchini , sliced into 1/4-inch rounds

, ▢ olive lipid spray

▢ 3 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese

▢ 1 tablespoon chopped caller parsley

▢ 1 teaspoon Stone House Seasoning

▢ 1 teaspoon kosher salt , for salting to region excess moisture astatine nan opening earlier baking Preheat oven to 425º F and spot a fitted ligament rack connected a rimmed baking sheet.

Slice nan zucchini into bladed 1/4-inch slices utilizing a mandoline aliases nutrient processor.

Salt nan zucchini slices pinch 1 spoon of kosher brackish to extract excess moisture from nan zucchini. Allow to beryllium connected a ligament rack connected a rimmed baking expanse aliases successful a colander successful nan descend for astir 30 minutes, but nary longer. Pat barren pinch a insubstantial towel to region nan extracted water.

Arrange zucchini slices connected nan baking expanse fitted pinch a ligament rack, leaving room betwixt each slice. Spray lightly pinch oliva lipid spray. If you don't usage oliva lipid spray, lightly brushwood oliva lipid aliases melted food connected nan tops of nan zucchini slices.

Mix together grated Parmesan, chopped parsley, and Stone House Seasoning. Sprinkle zucchini pinch nan Parmesan mixture.

Place successful preheated oven and cook until food is melted and zucchini reaches desired crispness (total astir 30 minutes), checking during cook clip to forestall burning. The cook clip whitethorn alteration by a fewer minutes either little aliases much according to nan oven and nan thickness of nan portion of zucchini.

Remove from oven and serve. Storage Instructions To store. Place immoderate leftover zucchini chips successful an airtight instrumentality and refrigerate for up to 2 to 3 days. Leftover and refrigerated zucchini chips will not beryllium arsenic crispy arsenic they are caller from nan oven. To reheat. Place nan leftover zucchini chips connected a ligament rack connected a baking expanse successful a preheated oven astatine 350 degrees for astir 6-8 minutes aliases until conscionable heated through. Microwave reheating does not activity arsenic well, arsenic nan chips won’t beryllium crisp. Calories: 41kcal | Carbohydrates: 5g | Protein: 3g | Fat: 2g | Saturated Fat: 1g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 0.2g | Monounsaturated Fat: 0.3g | Cholesterol: 3mg | Sodium: 1241mg | Potassium: 396mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 4g | Vitamin A: 411IU | Vitamin C: 28mg | Calcium: 59mg | Iron: 1mg Nutrition accusation is automatically calculated, truthful should only beryllium utilized arsenic an approximation.

Enjoy!

Robyn xo